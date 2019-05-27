Son charged with killing mother in apartment fire to appear in court today

A 42-year-old man second-degree charged withi murder in the death of his mother almost three years ago, will appear in Campbellton provincial court today.

Charles Maltais is accused of killing Lucille Maltais, 71, who was found dead after a fire at her northern New Brunswick house on Oct. 22, 2016.

Her body was discovered by firefighters at her Melanson Street home in Val-d'Amour, about 10 kilometres south of the Quebec border.

RCMP determined the fire was "deliberately set and her death was deemed a homicide," police said in a news release.

Maltais, who was also charged last week with arson, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m

He is originally from Val-d'Amour but was arrested by New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit in Richmond, B.C., on May 22. Two days later, he was brought back to New Brunswick. Maltais appeared before a judge by way of tele-remand on May 25.