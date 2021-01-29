Saint John long-term care home lays off 7 nursing staff

A long-term care home for veterans in Saint John has laid off seven full-time nursing staff due to a reduced resident capacity.

The Ridgewood Veterans Health Wing, operated by Horizon Health, confirmed four registered nurses and three licensed practical nurses were informed of the layoffs this week.

The human resources department also laid off one food service worker.

Chief human resource officer Maura McKinnon said the facility only has 40 of its 80 beds occupied, and the layoffs are due to the reduced capacity.

"Due to the current decline in the number of veterans residing at Ridgewood Veterans Wing, Veterans Affairs Canada has aligned their funding levels to the number of veterans cared for at the facility, McKinnon said in a statement to CBC News.

"In anticipation of these changes, a number of positions have been eliminated, through attrition."

McKinnon said she doesn't anticipate job losses, as there's a " significant number of vacancies within Horizon in the Saint John area."

McKinnon said the 40 vacant beds will remain available to veterans, but only for alternate level of care patients — those that don't require hospital care.

She said the reduced capacity is not related to the pandemic.

Kris McDavid, a Horizon Health spokesperson, said eight personal support worker positions have been created in accordance with the new care model.