Charlotte County to be drenched with 40 mm of rain, Environment Canada says

It's going to be a wet day — especially in southern parts of New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says the Charlotte County area can expect up to 40 mm of rain on Friday.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for Charlotte County, particularly in the Grand Manan and St. Stephen areas.

The weather agency said a low pressure system will develop near Cape Cod and move eastward. The weather system will be leaving southern New Brunswick by Friday evening.

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, said showers and thunderstorms are possible across the province throughout the day.

She said most of the province can expect between 10 to 20 mm of rain. Some areas will see up to 25 mm of rain during thunderstorms.

There will also be some fog patches with southwesterly winds gusting between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will range between 20 C and 25 C.

The rain is expected to move out by Saturday morning.

"By the afternoon, our skies will be become partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures returning into the mid to lower 20s for highs," she said.