Old North End housing plan gets a rework





Most of the apartment houses on Victoria St, between Elgin St. and Albert St., are boarded up. Open spaces between them are evidence of missing buildings destroyed by fire or demolished after falling into ruin.



"We thought that this would be a good starting point," said Kit Hickey, executive director of Housing Alternatives, one of the agencies involved in the project now christened Victoria Commons.



The land bank model is widely used in priority neighbourhoods in the US.



They use a small pool of money to acquire properties that can be combined with others or simply held until the right development project presents itself.



With a combination of government funding and private investment, a demonstration mixed income housing project was to be launched on Victoria Street with construction of modern, affordable housing, that would be in keeping with the historic character of the street.



The hope was to spur further interest and development while demonstrating the effectiveness of the use of land banks in priority neighbourhoods.



A streetscape drawing was created to show what the block could look like.



But the project soon ran into problems.



"With some of the properties we would have been interested in purchasing, trying to attain clear title to them has been very difficult," said Hickey. "There could have been a number of different issues with them, bankruptcy, outstanding property tax arrears, environmental concerns."



Unable to gain control of a complete block, the plan has now changed. Instead of a block of new and refurbished housing there will be something of a patchwork quilt.



Construction is well underway on an impressive three-storey anchor for the plan. It's a 14-unit mixed income apartment building for the Unified Housing Cooperative, which already owns several refurbished older homes in the neighbourhood.



Neighbour Joseph Doiron is pleased to see the new construction. Better low income housing, he said, is welcome.





A 14 unit, mixed income apartment building under construction at Victoria and Albert streets in Saint John's Old North End. The building will anchor a handful of planned new developments on the block. (Connell Smith, CBC) He adds the Old North End is no longer the troubled neighbourhood it once was.

Many of the dilapidated buildings have been removed and police have been largely successful in pushing out the worst of the criminal element.



Doiron said he no longer feels nervous about walking around in the area after dark.



"It's cleaned up substantially," said Doiron. "The crime level has dropped dramatically. It's much better living here now than it was 12 years ago."



Hickey says announcements will be made soon about other new construction projects on the same block.