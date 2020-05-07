Love letters from 1949 discovered under floorboard in Grand Manan attic

When the province created two-family bubbles a couple of weeks ago, Karena Graca decided to "bubble" with her mother on Grand Manan for a little TLC.

Along with a mother's love and a change of scenery, Graca found therapy in a stack of love letters that had been discovered in the attic.

The correspondence between two teenage lovers had been discovered a couple of years ago when Graca's mother's partner was doing some renovations. Under a floorboard in the attic, he discovered the letters dating back to 1949.

Graca was instantly hooked and began poring through the one-way correspondence.

As a vintage collector, Graca said, this was "pretty much a holy grail."

She was so taken with the story, that she wrote about it on her blog , using only the first names of the two teens.

The writer says, "I will always love you dear and I am sure that no other girl in the world could ever take your place in my life." (Submitted by Karena Graca)

Bill was from St. Andrews and Audrey was from Grand Manan. They met the summer after high school when she moved to St. Andrews for a bit of a vacation before she was due to start nursing school in Toronto in September.

As Graca tells it, "Audrey came from means and just being part of her family meant something on the island, but like most small town kids she was determined to get out of there and do something different with her life. She definitely wasn't going to settle down with a lobster fisherman only to spend the next 50 years scrubbing fish stink out of his clothes."

Bill, meanwhile "was a hardworking boy from the other side of the tracks."

The letters outline a strong work ethic and several labour-intensive jobs. That part was clear. As for the finer details … well, Graca fills in the blanks from her own imagination.

"He was handsome, smart, ambitious … and poor. They were opposites but their spark was instant!" she wrote.

"Endless, romantic warm summer nights were spent swimming in the ocean, dancing or driving to nearby towns in cars overflowing with rebellious teenagers — the last summer of freedom before the real world trapped them under the weight of university, careers, family … adulthood. The end of innocence."

Karena Graca has definitely taken the side of the young man who wrote the letters in 1949 to the woman he wanted to marry. (Submitted by Karena Graca)

While Audrey was already on a set career path, she made it abundantly clear that she was also set on a marital path. She was determined to marry a doctor, said Graca.

Marrying a doctor "was the goal all along," she said.

So what was a poor, love-struck boy to do? Why, become a doctor, of course.

Bill applied to university in Nova Scotia and was rejected — twice. Eventually, he went to Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., and set about to make enough money to pay for his education. His letters from Acadia include descriptions of dormitory life, and "failing grades in all things math and science," said Graca.

He knew he couldn't afford to go to school full time, so he made a 12-year plan to become a doctor, and then marry Audrey when they were 30.

"Oh Bill, you were doing so well! " wrote Graca on her blog. "I wish you had erased that pencil-written statement before mailing the letter."

She suspects his revelation about the extended timeline may have been the beginning of the end for Audrey.

I've promised you, my dear, that I would express my undying love to you in every letter, and I hope I've never forgotten to do that.​​​ - Bill

Graca freely acknowledges that she is firmly in Bill's corner and feels little sympathy for his love interest.

"All I see is this hardworking guy who was working 15 jobs, and trying so hard to get into medical school, and professing his undying love to her in every single letter," said Graca.

The letters arrived weekly — sometimes two in a week.

"'I've promised you, my dear, that I would express my undying love to you in every letter, and I hope I've never forgotten to do that," he wrote.

"And he was always calling her 'my dear' and 'my sweetheart' and 'I'll never love anyone other than you,'" Graca said. "He was just so devoted."

Graca said all Bill ever wanted was to settle down and have a family.

"I don't think he had ambitions of seeing the world. I think he just wanted to be a good provider in a house full of love — in a small town.

"And she wanted more than that, obviously."

Again, Graca takes a bit of literary licence as she comes to Bill's defence.

"Bill, if it makes you feel any better, Audrey was probably not nearly as beautiful as you saw her. …You, on the other hand, all tanned and buff from a summer of manual labour most definitely look exquisite in your blue jeans and brill cream, a pack of smokes rolled up in your tight white T-shirt sleeve."

In this letter, the young man says he'd like to move to Toronto, where the object of his affection was studying nursing. (Submitted by Karena Graca)

In the summer of '49, a year after they first met, things seemed to cool a bit in the letters.

In one, Bill writes, "Please don't ruin your life for me. Twelve years will be a long time to look ahead and I don't expect you to sit and wait for me all that time. You will likely find someone that you will like far better than me and then don't let me stand in the way."

Then, he suddenly begins describing a six-month job on a boat that would collect specimens for scientific research.

There's no more talk of med school. And the letters end abruptly.

"I don't know the end of this story," writes Graca on her blog. "I only have a four-month window into the beginning of adulthood for two starry-eyed lovers, but I would like to speculate that Bill found his calling on that boat and became a world-changing biologist — and Audrey married a plastic surgeon who fixed her nose, lifted her boobs and turned her into society's idea of perfect.

"In my version, Audrey looks back at Bill, who thought she was already flawless and sees the one who got away. Bill looks back and thanks her for letting him go."

While he did appear to spend a year at Acadia University, Graca suspects Bill didn't end up going to med school.

"It was obvious he didn't want to," she said, "and he definitely wasn't going to spend 12 years in it if it wasn't going to win him his precious Audrey."

With a little digging — and despite only having Audrey's first name — it wasn't difficult to piece together a bit more of the story.

Audrey Harvey did marry a doctor. It just wasn't Bill.

Bob's letters were sent from St. Andrews and Wolfville, N.B. (Submitted by Karena Graca)

She got her nursing degree, moved to the southern United States, worked in a clinic alongside her husband, had a family, and, according to her obituary, was a well-respected and generous member of the community. She died in 2015.

As for Bill, the trail goes cold after the summer of 1949.

"In my mind," said Graca, "he got that job. I mean, he was obviously very hard working and intelligent enough to get what he wanted, to work hard enough to get what he wanted … So, in my mind, he got the six-month job on a biological fishing expedition, where they were going off to sea to collect samples for scientists … I'm thinking that his career flourished in that direction, and that he never went to medical school. I'm sure he didn't."

She's also sure about what should happen to the letters. Once the COVID-19 restrictions ease enough, she's going to turn them over to Audrey's niece, who lives in Quispamsis.

Judy Ingalls said she plans to turn them over to her cousins, two of whom live in Florida and one in Indiana.

She said her aunt was a "lovely" person who lived a good life. She often returned to Grand Manan in the summers to visit with her family.

Ingalls said she has no idea who Bill is, nor how her aunt met the doctor she would ultimately marry, but she plans to ask Audrey's one remaining sister, when she checks in with her soon.