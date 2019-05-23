No foul play suspected in death of Saint John psychiatrist, but investigation continues

Saint John police do not suspect foul play in the death of a local psychiatrist whose body was recovered near the Irving Nature Park more than two weeks ago, but the investigation continues, says the head of the major crime unit.

Investigators are still awaiting the pathologist's report confirming the cause of death for Dr. Louise Klipin, who worked at the Saint John Regional Hospital, Sgt. Jay Henderson said Thursday.

"Our investigation is almost complete but [we] still cannot rule anything out until we receive that final autopsy report with the exact COD," he said in an email.

"What I can say is, at this point in time, we don't suspect any foul play into her death. But again we will not conclude our investigation until that final report is received."

The body of Klipin, 48, was discovered near the Irving Nature Park in west Saint John on May 7 following an extensive search by air, ground and sea that began the night before, when she was reported missing.

No details about where she was found or the condition of her body have been released.

In a statement issued through a family friend at the time, her partner Tony Klipin urged anyone who is depressed or in distress to reach out for help.

Her brother Tiaan Puzicha, who lives in Johannesburg, South Africa, has said he is glad police are investigating, but he does not suspect foul play.

The autopsy was performed May 8.

A celebration of life service was held May 13.

Klipin, who previously practised in Clarenville, N.L., is being remembered as a "bright" and "lovely person."