Brother of Saint John psychiatrist mourns loss, awaits details of police investigation

It was just three weeks ago that Tiaan Puzicha last spoke to his sister, Saint John psychiatrist Dr. Louise Klipin.

Although they'd lived about 12,000 kilometres apart since 2011 when she immigrated to Canada, they kept in regular contact.

"We always chatted," often using the long distance video app WhatsApp, Puzicha said in a telephone interview from his home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"We had a close relationship. … She was my big sister, she always looked out for me."

On Tuesday when Puzicha's phone rang, it was Klipin's husband, Tony, calling.

"He said that they found my sister and she was deceased."

The body of Klipin, 48, was discovered near the Irving Nature Park on the city's west side following an extensive search by air, ground and sea that began Monday night when she was reported missing.

Her cause of death has not yet been released. Saint John police are awaiting the results of the autopsy performed on Wednesday.

"The investigation is still very much active with scheduled interviews well into next week," Sgt. Jay Henderson, the head of the major crime unit, said.

Puzicha said he knows few details about his sister's death and is glad police are investigating.

He does not, however, suspect foul play.

The extensive search for Klipin at the Irving Nature Park involved members of the Canadian Coast Guard, Ground Search and Rescue, an aerial drone, Saint John police and the force's canine unit. (CBC)

Klipin took medication for depression, he said.

According to her obituary, her dog Margot "passed peacefully" at the Fairvale Animal Hospital the same day.

Klipin, who had two other "fur babies," Misha and Mira, "was a wonderful client and really loved her pets," said vet clinic manager Richel Gnazdowdky, declining to discuss any details for privacy reasons.

"We were all shocked and saddened by the news … and we're going to miss her."

I was of the opinion she was doing quite well. - Tiaan Puzicha, brother

During their last conversation, Puzicha said his sister talked to him about possibly having to euthanize the older dog.

Still, "I was of the opinion she was doing quite well," he said.

Klipin had started doing more inpatient work at the Saint John Regional Hospital over the past 18 months, which she seemed to enjoy.

His sister, who was always "very bright" and a top student, became a doctor to help people, he said. She chose to specialize in psychiatry, at least in part, because she was "not very fond of blood."

She previously practised in Clarenville, N.L., having been recruited.

Tony and Louise Klipin met in Newfoundland and had been a couple for about five or six years, according to her brother. (Tony Klipin/Facebook)

That's where she met her husband about five or six years ago, said Puzicha. Klipin was doing some renovations to her home, and Tony worked for a woodworking company.

Up until then, Klipin, who was divorced after marrying young in South Africa, had been "pretty much single most of the time," he said.

The couple decided to move to Saint John because the city doesn't pose the same challenges of living in a small town, "where everybody knows everybody's business."

They also thought a bigger city would offer more opportunities for Tony's career as a furniture-maker and artist, he said.

Celebration of life planned

Tony was "distraught" when he called with the devastating news, said Puzicha.

In a statement issued through a family friend Tuesday, Tony urged anyone who is depressed or in distress to reach out for help.

For his part, Puzicha said he's "coping" with the support of family and friends.

Klipin "will be remembered by her many patients and colleagues for her gentle and professional manner," her obituary says.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Fundy Funeral Home at 230 Westmorland Rd. in Saint John.