Foul play ruled out in death of Saint John psychiatrist found at Irving Nature Park

Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a Saint John psychiatrist whose body was discovered near the Irving Nature Park last May, say police.

The investigation into the death of Dr. Louise Klipin is now closed, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a news release Thursday morning.

The major crime unit will not be releasing any further details out of respect for her family, he said.

Police had previously announced foul play was not suspected, but they were awaiting the pathologist's report. The autopsy was performed May 8.

The body of Klipin, 48, was discovered near the Irving Nature Park in west Saint John on May 7 following an extensive search by air, ground and sea that began the night before, when she was reported missing.

No details about where she was found or the condition of her body have been released.

Klipin worked at the Saint John Regional Hospital.