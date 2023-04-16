Lottery ticket purchased in New Brunswick is worth $64M, a record for Atlantic Canada
Ticket was bought from retailer in Gloucester County
A lottery ticket bought in Gloucester County for Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw is worth $64 million, a record for Atlantic Canada.
Atlantic Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a ticket purchased from a New Brunswick retailer is a gold ball-guaranteed prize winner.
"The $64 million prize that they won on the 6/49 draw means that they are the winner of the largest-ever lottery prize in Atlantic Canada," said Molly Cormier, director of brand and communications at Atlantic Lottery.
Cormier said the $64-million win tops the previous record of $60 million that went to a group of co-workers in Newfoundland in 2018.
It's was the first time since 2015 that the national 6/49 prize reached $64 million, Cormier said.
As of Sunday afternoon, no one had come forward to claim the prize.
Gloucester County includes the municipalities of Tracadie, Caraquet and Bathurst. It is the first gold ball win for Atlantic Canada.
The draw is a part of the national 6/49 game introduced last September. Every 6/49 ticket in Canada comes with a unique 10-digit gold ball draw number.
The jackpot for the contest can grow to as much as $68 million.
