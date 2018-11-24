'Babe, come see what I found!': Missing wallet returned 58 years later

Wallets get lost inside walls and ceilings more often than you'd think. It's a thing.

Renovations have uncovered wallets hidden in the innards of a community centre in the U.K., a comedy club in Iowa, a theatre in Boston, and Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, N.S.

One Arizona couple found an alligator purse — and a wedding album — in the ceiling of their new home.

But such a find was the last thing on Stacey Bertin's mind when she was helping her husband, Philippe, with renovations at their Bathurst home of eight years.

The Bertins say they're the fourth family to live in their little house in Bathurst. The home, they say, was moved some 30 metres from its original location at 135 Yonge Lane decades ago with the construction of a new subdivision. (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

While moving some old insulation, he shouted down from the attic.

"Babe, come here and see what I found!"

Philippe and Stacey Bertin have lived in their early-1940s home for about eight years. They've found small objects like coins and toys during renovations before — but never something like a wallet, Stacey said. (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

There was something under the old insulation: an old-fashioned black leather wallet with a frayed zipper.

He passed the wallet down to his wife. There was no money inside — just "a lot of paperwork," she said.

Tickets, pay stubs, membership cards and religious icons.

The latest date on any of the documents was 1960.

A life insurance certificate was one of the many documents tucked in David P. Murphy's wallet. The first payment was due on Nov. 15, 1960 — 58 years almost to the day before the wallet was found on Nov. 19, 2018. (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

As Stacey looked through the papers, she realized they might be precious to somebody.

"Honey," she told her husband. "We're going to need see if there's any way to get this back to a family member."

With the help of social media, it all happened faster than they could have imagined.

In the process, the lost wallet reunited cousins who had been out of touch with one another for years — and brought back a Riverview man's fond memories of his late father and of growing up in Bathurst.

The wallet owner's family has been reunited with the wallet after 58 years. 1:01

Glimpse of another time

You can learn a lot about a person from what they carry around in their wallet.

David P. Murphy — the owner of the wallet — was a hard worker, a veteran and a Catholic.

His wallet contained pay stubs from his job at the Bathurst Power and Paper Co. — at that time considered a good-paying job — that showed he made $2.02 an hour. His net pay was $75.80, with a $2.06 deduction for "welfare."

Two pay stubs from Bathurst Power and Paper reveal how much the value of a dollar has changed since the 1960s. (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

"The amount of money that was brought home for a family was under $100 a week," Bertin said.

Murphy had served in the Canadian Armed Forces, indicated by a membership card for the Royal Canadian Legion.

Murphy had a ticket for the 'Irish Sweeps' — at one time a popular lottery among Irish immigrants to Canada and the United States. (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

There was a 50/50 ticket and another ticket for the Irish Hospitals' Sweepstake — better known as the "Irish Sweeps" — a fundraiser for Irish hospitals that was popular among Irish immigrants to Canada.

A ticket for a monthly 'half & half' draw at Bathurst Power and Paper. (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

The wallet also contained a card with the image of St. Joseph, "patron of the working man," and a cross-shaped "four-way medal," including the Blessed Virgin, St. Joseph, St. Christopher and the Miraculous medals.

'It just went crazy'

The Bertins posted a photo on Facebook, hoping to track down someone who knew Murphy.

In a small city like Bathurst, "it just went crazy," rapidly racking up over 900 shares, Stacey said.

That same day, Pat Murphy of Riverview got a call from a cousin who saw the Bertin's post.

Pat grew up in south Bathurst, the son of David P. Murphy and Kathleen Murphy.

Murphy and his sister Mary Mona Davies (Murphy) of Fredericton grew up in the house that now belongs to the Bertins — which in the 1960s was located on 135 Yonge Lane, some 60 metres from its present location.

An undated photo of the Murphy, now the Bertin, house as it appeared at least 30 years ago. (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

Now 69, Murphy was a boy when the wallet was lost. He can't speculate on how it ended up in the attic. But he's grateful the couple put in the effort to find the family.

"My first thought was [the Bertins] have to be very thoughtful and caring to bring it to someone's attention."

His dad, he said, grew up in a farming family in North Tetagouche and served during the Second World War in the Canadian Forestry Corps. After the war, he worked at the Bathurst mill, where he remained until his sudden death in 1971.

David P. Murphy and his children, Mary and Pat. David was struck and killed by a car in 1971. (Submitted by Pat Murphy)

At 51 years old, David P. Murphy was fatally struck by a car while walking home from his parents' place in North Tetagouche.

"It was my graduating year from St. Mary's University," Pat said. "He was killed that year. I would have been my early 20s."

Seeing his dad's things unexpectedly "brought back memories," Pat said, especially with Christmas approaching.

The Bertins are making new Christmas memories in the house where Pat Murphy and his sister, Mary, spent their childhood. (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

"We were all good Catholics," he said. "Still are … Christmas was always a special time."

"We were a small family, just the four of us and all pretty close with a good bringing up," he said.

"It certainly brought the memories back — a reminder of Dad and Mom."

It warms my heart that people took the time to share … and find out the mystery behind the wall. - Stacey Bertin

Reconnected cousins

The wallet also connected Pat with David A. Murphy, a cousin he hadn't spoken to in years.

David was the one who recognized the address on the Facebook post and made the connection.

"To talk to David again — I haven't seen him in, gee whiz, a long, long, time really," said Pat.

"It was really nice."

"He told me last night he was 50 and I couldn't even believe that. He was the only son of my father's brother, Alfy. Alfy and Marjorie, they're both passed on."

David said the wallet is a reminder of the stories hidden just beneath the surface of places we might take for granted.

"In all of our houses there's probably a cubby hole, a piece of paper or a clue to our history," said Murphy.

It's 'really interesting,' Pat Murphy said, to think of how many memories can be brought back by nothing more a 'little black wallet up in an attic.' (Submitted by Stacey Bertin)

The wallet is "a connection to the past that [Pat] can share with his family and kids."

Stacey Bertin said it showed her and her husband "how small a community we live in, that we can ask for something and get help very quickly.

"It warms my heart that people took the time to share … and find out the mystery behind the wall."

David A. Murphy plans to deliver the wallet to his cousin "before Christmas," he said.

The wallet, Pat said, is already "bringing a few people together that we haven't seen for a while, names I haven't seen in years" he said.

"It's very interesting — and all over a little black wallet up in an attic."