Lost exam results mean rewrites for 3 separate trades at NBCC Moncton

As James McKee-Loggie gets ready to rewrite the exam for his second block for certification as a truck and transport service technician, he's still wondering what happened to the first exam he wrote last month, which had all his personal information on it.

The Moncton man is also wondering what New Brunswick's The Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, will do to ensure the next set of exams don't get lost.

McKee-Loggie and others in his class at NBCC Moncton were told the exams for their apprenticeship program, written on May 10 at the Moncton campus, had been lost in the mail. The exams were sent to be marked at the department's head office in Fredericton and they were told the last tracking for the package was in Ontario.

It still hasn't been found.

Told to rewrite

When their class and those who wrote the electrician and boilermakers exam didn't receive their results within two weeks, they began to ask questions.

"Usually within a week and a half to two weeks they have your exam results back to you and you can move on with your apprenticeship program. But two and half weeks, they gave us a call telling us they had lost our exams," said McKee-Loggie.

James McKee-Loggie of Moncton has to rewrite a trade certification exam after the first exam was lost by Canada Post. He expressed his frustration in a Facebook post. (Submitted by James McKee-Loggie) "Our exams included our social insurance numbers, our name, address, everything was on these exams and they had lost them in the mail."

That news came on May 29 from officials with the department, along with the news that the students would have to rewrite the test at their own cost and on their own time with no review.

But instructors at NBCC Moncton gave up their own time to offer a review to anyone who could make it on Wednesday.

As he spent the day reviewing for Thursday's rewrite, McKee-Loggie said they are still waiting for answers.

"They weren't giving us any information about what they were doing to find our exams and all the lost information," he said. "Basically, until today, they weren't telling us anything."

McKee-Loggie said they've been told meetings with Canada Post are underway to track down the lost exams — and to find out what happened.

Department investigating

In an emailed statement, the province said it "is investigating and working to resolve a situation where a package containing exam score sheets and certificate qualifications applications for those in apprenticeship trades went missing while in transit."

The statement confirms the department has a contract with Canada Post to deliver apprenticeship materials from testing sites to Fredericton.

"During this step, the package did go missing. The department has filed an official complaint with Canada Post, who has also opened an investigation."

The department said, while it's the first time something like this has occurred, it's reviewing the processes to prevent a repeat occurrence.

The incident has also been reported to the Office of the Integrity Commissioner.

"The department takes confidentiality and privacy very seriously and apologizes to all of those involved."

Waiting for raises, grants

McKee-Loggie says until the block two exams are done and passing marks received, most students won't see raises.

"Most in our trade don't get raises until you complete each block. We also get a grant of $1,000 when we complete our block, so that's all been on hold since we haven't got our results back."

McKee-Loggie said having to rewrite may put some people at risk of failing, especially those who couldn't take time off work to attend the review. If a person fails, they have to wait 30 days before they can rewrite the exam.

"For me, I live in Moncton so writing the exam tomorrow I can go back to work … but there [are] guys who have to take time [off]."

McKee-Loggie reached out to local MLAs for help getting things resolved, but says right now he needs to concentrate on passing the exam.

"We have to rewrite this exam tomorrow and then wait another two weeks for results."