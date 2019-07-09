How these 2 sheep ended up on the lam in Quispamsis

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force was busy counting sheep on Monday night.

Officers picked up two lost sheep that were seen wandering around a grassy area on Parkside Drive in Quispamsis.

"I can't say that we've ever experienced handling sheep up close and personal," said Sgt. Colin Flynn of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

"But they were very well-behaved."

The sheep, which were spotted around 6:30 p.m., were eventually placed into the back of a police cruiser and a town vehicle.

Animal control also assisted in the transportation of the two animals.

The two sheep were able to avoid police custody and taken to a local hobby farm in the area.

The hobby farmer agreed to house the sheep until their owner had been notified.

"In my experience it is certainly the most unusual thing that has been placed in the back of a police car," Flynn said.

Sheep were 'very friendly'

Flynn said the sheep were placed into the two vehicles very carefully by police.

"The sheep were very friendly and the owner of the hobby farm made a comment on how friendly and pet-like the sheep were," he said.

Flynn said he isn't sure whether the two sheep were abandoned or "just walked away" from their home.

The police force put out a call for the owner to come forward on social media, which has received close to 500 shares on Facebook.

He said police have already made calls to another one of the animals' previous owners, who said the animals had since changed hands to a new owner.

The hobby farmer has agreed to take on the two sheep if police can't locate the current owner.

"If the end result was that they were to remain where they were placed last night, it would be a very, very good thing for the sheep," Flynn said.