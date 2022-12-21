A beloved tea set returns home in Christmas story of lost and found

Have you ever given something away, only to later regret it?

Susan Dean has.

In 2018, she and her husband, John, sold their house in Moncton and moved the the village of Alma, around 75 kilometres south of Moncton.

To downsize before their move, Dean parted with many items handed down to her over the years, including her late mother's Christmas tea set.

"I would only use it once a year," she recalled. "So I just got rid of it and gave it to the hospice shop."

Susan Dean enjoying a cup of tea from the vintage china set she inherited from her late mother. (Mariam Mesbah/CBC)

Poinsettia, a Royal Albert collection, was first manufactured in England in the 1970s. It features large red poinsettia flowers against a classic white bone china trimmed with gold.

Dean says her mother purchased the large coffee pot for the set, which she used to serve tea during the holidays.

During her downsizing, Dean decided to give the tea set to Moncton's Boutique Hospice Shoppe because her mother had been in hospice care before her death, so donating the set was a way to give back. She thought family photos of the set and happy memories of her mother would suffice.

She and her husband moved to Alma during that summer, but as her first Christmas in her new home approached, Dean began to think about her mother, and she started wishing she had never given the set away.

"Whenever I made a trip into Moncton, I would go to the hospice shop, on the thought that I might actually see the teapot, of which I never did … until that very special day."

The Royal Albert Poinsettia collection was first manufactured in England in the 1970s. (Mariam Mesbah/CBC)

Months after she had given it away, and days before Christmas, Dean and her husband were heading to a holiday event in Moncton, when they decided to drop into the Boutique Hospice Shopped.

There, she saw her late mother's Christmas china on display. But, determined to stay true to her vow to downsize, she resisted buying it.

"When we came back home, I spent all night thinking about the teapot," Dean says. And the next morning, I phoned the hospice shop and asked them if it was still there."

To her relief, it was.

However, the store clerk mentioned a shopper was currently eyeing the set.

"That is my mother's teapot, I really want to buy it back," Dean said she explained to the clerk, who then offered to set it aside.

The next day, she went back to the shop and bought the set for $125. She wanted to pay for the set, rather than just have it returned to her, to stick to her original motive of giving back.

"When I look at this tea pot or any china, it just reminds me of my mum. She was a very lovely person, kind and wonderful to be with," she said.

It made Christmas of 2018, and every Christmas since, a very special occasion.

The joys of vintage china

That kind of connection isn't unique.

Donna Cooper loves vintage china so much that it inspired her to launch her business, Elegant Tableware Rentals, in Cape Breton.

Through her collection of vintage dishes, flatware and more than 400 bone china teacups, she provides festive place settings for weddings, baby showers and other celebrations.

Donna Cooper has a large collection of tableware and china available for rental. She says nostalgia plays a part in someone's connection to china teacups. (Submitted by Donna Cooper)

"It seems to bring that nostalgic feeling for people because, that china pattern, their grandmother had it or their mother had it, or they inherited it," she says.

While collecting china tableware is not as popular today as it was with past generations, Cooper believes vintage china is making a comeback.

"People lead such busy lives. I think people are looking to slow down a little bit," she says. "If you don't use it and enjoy it, you're not going to have any memories that go along with it. And when children grow up, they'll look back fondly on their mother's china."

Emotional connection to family heirlooms

And even if family heirlooms are rarely used, they hold more importance than we may realize.

Chris Helland, a sociology professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, says those kinds of connections can be very strong.

"These type objects really do connect us in a deep and meaningful way to our past, to our traditions, to our families and to our communities and to our own history and identities," he said.

"When those rituals are lost, the question is, what do we have to connect us to that?"

Helland says while the celebration of special events, like holidays, help to anchor our connection to family, so do tangible items like dishware and flatware.

"I think the family dinners with those special objects, I think that's an important part of who we are."

Susan Dean shares that sentiment.

"I think there are some family heirlooms that we feel very close to. That even if we try to give them away, even when I probably shouldn't have given it away, there's just some connection we have to them."