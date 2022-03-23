Weird wharf thing, you make my heart sing

If you've walked along the shoreline in uptown Saint John, looked into the harbour and wondered, "What is that weird wharf thing," you are not alone.

A new structure alongside Long Wharf has been raising questions among some locals.

But Port Saint John's Paula Copeland, speaking to Information Morning Saint John, said it's actually part of a new breakwater that will allow small craft to more easily enter the slip.

She said the breakwater will better protect small craft coming into Long Wharf.

"There'll be a space there for a small craft to come in and out of that area to access the docks that will be there," said Copeland.

The new breakwater is part of Port Saint John's modernization of the port's west side, scheduled to be completed next March.

The breakwater will soon allow for recreational watercraft to utilize the Long Wharf slip, something that has been missing for years.

"The recreational boaters in the area will have a feature that they can use in this area, and that will be a ramp to launch their boats into the water so that they could sail in the harbour," said Copeland.

Container village update

Copeland also provided an update of the container village set for this summer on Water Street.

The village is currently under construction in one of the port's buildings and will later be moved into position by Market Slip.

In addition to vendors setting up throughout the summer, Copeland cited the Memorial Cup and Area 506 festival as big draws for the container village.

"We've got a number of things that are going to be happening in that space this summer," said Copeland.