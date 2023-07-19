Long-term UNI client considers switching banks, frustrated with ongoing problems

While a few of the issues have been resolved, some clients aged 25 and under are still experiencing problems.

As UNI Financial Cooperation's online banking system continues to cause service issues for the second week, some clients are considering switching banks.

Both lack of access to online services and little reassurance from UNI's customer service has led to increasing disappointment for UNI's clientele.

"I have considered switching, the only thing that's stopping me is my mortgage," said Danielle Soucy, who has been with the bank since she was 13.

"But the review for my mortgage is next year so there's a big chance I'm going to move over."

WATCH | Customers left in the lurch as credit union remains offline: ‘The frustration of nothing working’: Customers have no access to accounts with credit union Duration 1:08 UNI Financial Corporation continues to be plagued by problems with its online banking platform.

UNI, also known as Caisse populaire, is a credit union headquartered in Caraquet, in notheastern New Brunswick, that serves about 180,000 customers.

After years of relying on Desjardins Group for its online banking platform, the company decided to launch its own.

About 155,000 customers were supposed to transition to the new platform on July 6, but bumps in the process led to problems for customers across the province, with cards not working and people not being able to access their online accounts.

Soucy said her frustrations began last Tuesday, when she was unable to pay bills or transfer money to her credit card.

Her stress worsened when she began her trip to Virginia later that week and was unable to pay for gas or withdraw money to change into U.S currency.

"I was limited on the amount of money that I have, and it's a trip that I planned about two months ago," said Soucy. "Of course I could have planned ahead of time, but you don't expect your bank to stop working out of the blue just before you leave the country."

25 and under unable to make transactions

Although some online issues are resolved, many customers aged 25 and under are unable to make transactions on their online accounts, according to a UNI update on Tuesday, with no further information provided about the problem.

Many of UNI's clients, like Soucy, now prefer to bank in-person to avoid running into more problems.

"The application — I don't really trust it."