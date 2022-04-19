Trudeau to make long-term care announcement in Dalhousie

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in northern New Brunswick today with Social Development Bruce Fitch to make a long-term care announcement.

It will be held in Dalhousie at 3 p.m., according to the Prime Minister's Office.

New Brunswick's federal ministers — Dominic Leblanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities, and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister of official languages and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency — will also attend.

No other details have been released.

Later in the day, Trudeau will visit a local daycare and meet with families to discuss early learning and child care, according to his itinerary.

Pledged $9B during election campaign

Last August, Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal government would spend $9 billion to address the dangerous shortfalls in Canada's long-term care sector that were exposed by the pandemic.

Long-term care residents accounted for around 80 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths during the first wave of the pandemic, and continued to account for a disproportionate share of deaths until vaccines were made widely available.

About $6.7 billion would be spent over four years to "improve the quality and availability of long-term care homes and beds," while $1.8 billion would be spent over four years to raise the wages of personal support workers to at least $25 an hour and train 50,000 more of them.

The Liberal plan also called for the creation of a new Safe Long-Term Care Act, which would set national standards of care in a sector that is governed almost entirely by the provinces and territories.

But money for long-term care was one of a number of Liberal campaign promises left out of the 2022-23 federal budget.

It projects just $1 million in new spending on long-term care beyond the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland blamed the pandemic and said it's now her job to "review and reduce" spending.