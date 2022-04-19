Trudeau to make long-term care announcement in Dalhousie
Prime minister will be joined by Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch and 2 federal ministers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in northern New Brunswick today with Social Development Bruce Fitch to make a long-term care announcement.
It will be held in Dalhousie at 3 p.m., according to the Prime Minister's Office.
New Brunswick's federal ministers — Dominic Leblanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities, and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister of official languages and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency — will also attend.
No other details have been released.
Later in the day, Trudeau will visit a local daycare and meet with families to discuss early learning and child care, according to his itinerary.
Pledged $9B during election campaign
Last August, Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal government would spend $9 billion to address the dangerous shortfalls in Canada's long-term care sector that were exposed by the pandemic.
Long-term care residents accounted for around 80 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths during the first wave of the pandemic, and continued to account for a disproportionate share of deaths until vaccines were made widely available.
About $6.7 billion would be spent over four years to "improve the quality and availability of long-term care homes and beds," while $1.8 billion would be spent over four years to raise the wages of personal support workers to at least $25 an hour and train 50,000 more of them.
The Liberal plan also called for the creation of a new Safe Long-Term Care Act, which would set national standards of care in a sector that is governed almost entirely by the provinces and territories.
But money for long-term care was one of a number of Liberal campaign promises left out of the 2022-23 federal budget.
It projects just $1 million in new spending on long-term care beyond the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland blamed the pandemic and said it's now her job to "review and reduce" spending.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?