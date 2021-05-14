Province seeks legal opinion on mandatory COVID vaccines for long-term care home workers

New Brunswick is seeking a legal opinion on whether it can make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for long-term care home employees and other health-care workers, says Premier Blaine Higgs.

The province is also considering identifying long-term care homes where an insufficient number of workers have received the vaccine, so families can decide if it's safe to put their loved ones there, he said.

Roughly 66 per cent of long-term care staff across the province have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to figures released by the government on Monday.

That's up from about 59 per cent a few weeks ago, but not as high as Higgs was hoping.

He's "concerned," he said, and searching for solutions. Vaccination as a condition of employment is one idea being explored.

"That's a question that has been asked … and I don't have an opinion yet."

Higgs noted, however, that there are cases where people have to meet certain work requirements. He cited the example of long-term care home workers donning COVID-19 protective equipment throughout the pandemic.

"So is it a stretch to say, well, in this vulnerable population, you know, [COVID vaccination] may be a condition of employment?

"So the nuance in all this is, again, balancing out what's safe and right for the residents and then people who want to come to work but have a real particular issue with vaccines, because, again, we've got a situation where, you know, the availability of workers is short."

We are working with all our partners to ensure that all staff in long-term care facilities receive their vaccine in order to provide a safe environment for all, most importantly for our most vulnerable seniors. <a href="https://t.co/3ZKo6kheAz">https://t.co/3ZKo6kheAz</a> <a href="https://t.co/7mgFmS8amU">pic.twitter.com/7mgFmS8amU</a> —@Gov_NB

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, which represents workers in 51 of the province's nursing homes, could not immediately be reached for comment.

She previously told CBC News most workers are willing to get the vaccine — some just don't have easy access to clinics.

They have to register through their regional health authority, she said, and sometimes that means travelling an hour and a half to a clinic.