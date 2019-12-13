Province makes changes to get seniors out of hospitals, into nursing homes faster

The New Brunswick government is changing the assessment process for long-term care patients in the new year, in a bid to free up hospital beds and get seniors into nursing homes or other more appropriate levels of care faster.

The Department of Health will take over the assessment of alternate level of care patients in hospitals from the Department of Social Development, starting in April.

"Our objective is to improve the timeliness and efficiency of the assessment process for seniors and improve access to hospital beds for patients waiting for acute care services," said Health Minister Ted Flemming.

The move comes amid a string of service closures at Campbellton Regional Hospital, which have been linked to overcrowding because of the number of alternate level of care patients.

Streamlininig the process

Right now, assessments take, on average, 95 days, Flemming told reporters this week. "It's too long."

He believes that by moving the assessments over to the regional health authorities, which already have much of the required information in patients' medical files, the process can be "streamlined."

"It's a matter of patient flow," said Flemming, who had proposed the idea weeks ago.

The best time to do an assessment, he said, is when a person is ready to be clinically discharged from a hospital, when the patient no longer needs acute care but an alternative level of care, known in the health system as ALC.

"Hospitals are in the acute-care business," Flemming said. "Get in, get fixed, get out. They're not meant to be nursing homes."

Better for everyone

The longer patients wait in hospital, the more their health will deteriorate because they don't have the recreation and support they need, he said.

"If this can help speed up the line, then it's better for the ALC patient, it's better to reduce lines for people who are waiting for acute-care beds. So that's the rationale behind it.

"And it's no criticism of Social Development. It's just takes away a layer of bureaucracy that isn't needed."

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said it's about ensuring seniors receive the care and support they need in the right setting and at the right time.

"By streamlining the assessment process for seniors waiting for home support services, services in a special care home or a nursing home, our goal is to improve the level of care they receive to ensure they maintain their independence as long as possible," she said in a statement.

Reduced service in Campbellton

The Social Development minister will continue to be responsible for the licensing of nursing homes and the management of the department's nursing home services branch.

The department will also continue to work closely with the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes.

In Campbellton, obstetrical services at the hospital will remain suspended until Dec. 23. Pediatric services will also be suspended from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 and from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

Surgical and outpatient clinics were previously closed but have since resumed.