New Brunswick

Search and rescue operation underway for missing boater on St. John River

A man has been declared missing by RCMP after his overturned boat was found in the Queenstown area in southern New Brunswick.

Chris Pittner, 54, was declared missing after his boat was found near Long Island, N.B.

Hadeel Ibrahim · CBC News ·
A small wooden sailing skiff docked near the river shore.
Police say Chris Pittner's boat was found overturned on Tuesday. (JRCC Halifax/Twitter)

RCMP spokesperson Jean-François Martel said search and rescue crews, an underwater recovery team and a search helicopter are in the area Wednesday to search for 54-year-old Chris Pittner from Kars, N.B.

Martel said the Oromocto RCMP received a call at around 2 p.m. Tuesday saying Pittner's boat was found on the St. John River shore near Long Island, about 70 kilometres north of Saint John.

Martel said Pittner was last seen loading his boat at the wharf in Wickham.

A military helicopter flies over a river.
A helicopter is being used as part of the search and rescue operation to locate Chris Pittner. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"There were personal belongings found on the sailboat, but the sailboat was unoccupied," Martel said.

"We have followed on several leads and tried to locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful."

Martel said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pittner, or who has spoken to him since Sept. 27, should contact the Oromocto RCMP.

Locals search for Pittner

On Wednesday morning some local residents were on the water searching for Pittner after seeing a social media post about him not returning home.

Ivan Watson, who said he's been Pittner's friend for six years, took the day off at work to join the search for him. He said Pittner lives in Wickham, a small community about 40 kilometres west of Norton. 

He said Pittner has a hobby farm where he raises beef cows and chickens and works as a farm hand in the area. 

A man looks into the camera in the foreground, a still river and a coast guard boat in the background.
Ivan Watson says he's been friends with Chris Pittner for six years and worries about his wellbeing. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Watson said boating was "a new passion" for Pittner, who got the boat this year.

"It was a little skiff sailboat. One that you could learn with. A small boat," Watson said.

Martel said now that professional search and rescue crews are on scene, RCMP are asking residents to avoid the area.

"If they want to, you know, make some inquiries to try to look at Mr. Pittner, we're fine with that. Obviously we would ask for them to relate to us any information they found," he said. 

"We would not want the public to attend a search site to contaminate the scene and contaminate anything that may have [been] left behind that may be useful for us."

The Coast Guard, Halifax Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) and Ground Search and Rescue are involved in the search.

Hadeel Ibrahim

Hadeel Ibrahim is a reporter with CBC New Brunswick based in Saint John.

    With files from Shane Fowler

