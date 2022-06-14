Province creates long COVID web page after N.B. group releases government documents

The New Brunswick government has posted a new web page about post COVID-19 condition, more commonly known as long COVID, including a list of symptoms, self-care tips for people suffering from the condition, as well as advice for their loved ones.

It comes on the heels of the PoP (Protect our Province) NB advocacy group releasing a batch of government documents regarding "discussions of long COVID," obtained through a right to information request.

"The response brings to light a shocking level of deception perpetrated against the people of NB, under which true magnitude of risk was hidden and the fundamental precepts of public health were abandoned," @HallwayOrchard, a member of the group, posted on Twitter earlier this month.

He called on Public Health to inform the public of the "true risks of forced exposure," after protective COVID-19 measures, such as masking, were dropped in March, and to "atone" by providing support to those harmed by its alleged neglect.

CBC News has requested an interview with the Department of Health.

Number affected unclear

Long COVID is a catch-all term for a range of post-infection health impacts, such as fatigue, brain fog and sleep problems, for weeks, months or years.

"There is a small number of people who continue to have COVID-19 symptoms for more than 12 weeks," the government's new web page on the COVID-19 website states. "This sickness is called Post COVID-19 condition."

It's unclear how many New Brunswickers suffer from long COVID because the province doesn't track it.

A Statistics Canada survey suggests 25.8 per cent of Canadian adults who contracted COVID-19 before December 2021 had symptoms at least three months after their infection.

It's [OK] to feel scared or worried if you still feel sick from COVID-19. - Government's long COVID web page

Among those whose cases date from December 2021 onward, 10.5 per cent reported symptoms three months or more post-infection.

Some of the symptoms include: feeling very tired, difficulty breathing, difficulty thinking or focusing, difficulty sleeping or staying asleep, muscle or joint pain, loss of smell or taste, and feeling anxious, sad, or depressed.

"It's [OK] to feel scared or worried if you still feel sick from COVID-19," the web page says. "Post COVID-19 condition has a wide range of symptoms and everyone's experience is different."

Among the "tips to try": people who feel tired should pace themselves, take a break when they stat to feel tired, and be patient and kind with themselves; while those with brain fog should get enough sleep, break projects into smaller tasks so they're easier to finish, and work in a quiet area.

Family and friends of people with long COVID, who may feel "worried and helpless," can help support and care for them, the web page advises. They can listen to how their ailing loved ones feel, for example, tell them they believe them, and ask what they can do for them so they can rest.

Had 'mountains' of information about risks

Until now, New Brunswickers have not been informed of the "existence, prevalence, or impact" of long COVID through Public Health — "the one office responsible for disseminating that information," argued @HallwayOrchard.

Documents obtained by PoP NB reveal that on Feb 24, when the government and Public Health "told the people of NB the pandemic was now going to be managed through individualized risk assessment, it neglected to inform any of its citizens of the true magnitude or mechanism of that risk," he wrote.

"We now know that the office of Public Health was in possession of mountains of excellent, vetted, scientific information on the long term complications of COVID-19 infection. It simply did nothing with it, and actively kept it hidden from the public and media."

As early as July 2020, just a few months into the pandemic, at least 13 members of the Department of Health — as well as 254 health officials from other provincial governments and the federal government — received information on what was then known as persistent COVID-19 symptomatology, according to the group.

Studies from Italy, the U.S. and the U.K. showed a minimum of 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients continued experiencing COVID-19-related issues, the documents reveal.

Since May 2021, Public Health has been receiving Public Health Agency of Canada reports showing evidence of long COVID causing long-term health outcomes involving the cardiovascular, pulmonary, hematologic, renal, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems, as well as psychosocial health effects, among others, PoP NB says.

'Sickening'

In August 2021, two weeks after New Brunswick first removed protective COVID measures, Public Health was in possession of evidence that showed 80 per cent of infected patients developed one or more long-term symptom, according to the group.

Persistent effects of COVID included CT abnormalities, abnormal lung function, fatigue and shortness of breath.

"Policy responses need to take into account the complexity of long COVID. Public health response to COVID-19 needs to adequately address long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection," a report from the federal office of the chief science officer advised.

"The knowledge that our government has long been in possession of information which, if used to shape policy, could have prevented thousands of people from developing chronic illness, is sickening," wrote @HallwayOrchard.

"But perhaps the most gruelling elements of this [RTI] response," he said, "are the pleas from the afflicted. New Brunswickers who trusted and listened to the insufficient advice of Public Health only to fall victim to a chronic disease which diminishes their ability to live life."

"For those of you who reached out in desperation and were ignored, we see you."

The province's web page advises anyone struggling with post COVID-19 symptoms who needs additional help to contact their health-care provider.