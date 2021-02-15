12-year-old donates 45 care packages for Fredericton's homeless community

A 12-year-old in Oromocto, N.B., took it upon himself to help the local homeless community by donating care packages.

Loghan Wallace noticed there were people in need when he saw what appeared to be a homeless man who was asking for change. He brought the man a sandwich and decided he needed to do more.

"I've noticed that there's other people that need extra change so they can buy things," said Wallace.

He made posters and hung them up around Harold Peterson Middle School, seeking help from students and teachers to gather essential items.

After two weeks of collecting goods, Wallace donated 45 packages filled with mittens, hats, toothpaste, feminine products and other essential items to Fredericton Homeless Shelters Saturday.

Each care package came with a handwritten note saying "You Matter." (Submitted by Wanda Wallace)

"We kind of made it so every bag gets the exact same stuff and the exact same amount so one person doesn't get more and one person gets less," he said.

Wallace added a handwritten note to each package saying "You Matter." He said that's a message he hopes to spread about the homeless community.

"They think they're invisible and nobody cares about them ... they're like us too, they just need a little more support from other people to help them."

Fredericton Homeless Shelters executive director Warren Maddox said he's glad to see young people helping their community.

"We're very proud of Loghan and super happy we were the charity he chose to make a difference with," he said.

Maddox said the care packages will be provided as shelter residents come to the door.

Wallace hopes to continue gathering and distributing care packages. (Submitted by Wanda Wallace)

He said there's always a need for the kinds of products found in Wallace's care packages, especially since Fredericton Homeless Shelters are at capacity.

"There's always going to be needs in the shelters whether it's little items like this, or whether it's for coffee, sugar, coffee whitener or warm ski coats," said Maddox.

Wallace's care package initiative surfaced on social media Monday and sparked hundreds of dollars in donations to Fredericton Homeless Shelters.

Wallace is already planning more initiatives to help out in different areas of the community. He hopes to continue curating care packages for those that need them.