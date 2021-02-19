For every skein of hand-dyed yarn Logan Milne makes, there's a scene or story behind it.

From lounging on the beach to being curled up in front of a fire on a cozy winter afternoon, the fabric artist from New Maryland, outside Fredericton, takes inspiration for the colours she creates from her experiences living in the Maritimes.

"I am in love with where we live," Milne said on Shift New Brunswick. "I like to tell stories primarily about the Maritimes. I'm constantly inspired by the beauty all around us.

"What I like to do is to see a beautiful shoreline, or I'm often hiking, so I'll think of something I want to say [about the scenery] and then I'll write it down and then the colours that go along with [that scenery] are influenced in the work."

Logan Milne takes inspiration from scenes of the beach and ocean or the warm glow of a fire in the winter. (Submitted by Logan Milne)

A graduate of Mount Allison University's fine arts program, Milne now runs her own business, Woolly Milne Hand Dyed Yarn, which she operates primarily out of her parents' home.

"I have three tables with three dye pots, which are turkey roasters, and then I have three drying racks. And from there I just create my colours and everything dries.

"The people I live with often smell drying wool, and I think they're getting used to it at this point."

Milne said it can take about 30 minutes on average to dye a batch of yarn, however, it can take longer depending on the "stories" she's trying to tell through the colours.

Logan Milne sells her hand-dyed yarn and also makes other wool products as part of her business, Woolly Milne Hand Dyed Yarn. (Submitted by Logan MIlne)

Living in the Maritimes, Milne said one of her biggest sources of inspiration is the ocean.

"I think growing up, I was always happiest by the sea, the idea that it's a place where you can go, and you're small and the sea is big, and the colours are always so gorgeous and vibrant.

"And I think there's always a history of people in our region loving the sea, and I just want to pay tribute to that."

Milne said her dream is to one day own property that lets her keep sheep to harvest her own wool.

"I love the idea of living as sustainably as possible, so the notion of doing everything from start to finish is primarily my objective."