Popular Harvey restaurant a 'complete loss' after overnight fire
New Brunswick

Popular Harvey restaurant a 'complete loss' after overnight fire

A popular restaurant in southern New Brunswick village was destroyed by a fire overnight. 

Harvey fire department still on scene of The Loch Pub and Grill

CBC News ·
The Loch Pub & Grill was a popular community hub in the Village of Harvey. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The building housing The Loch Pub and Grill is a "complete loss," according to the Harvey Fire Department.

Firefighters are still on scene.

The restaurant is located by the intersection of Route 3 and Route 636, near Harvey Lake. 

The Loch Pub & Grill is near Harvey Lake, by the intersection of Route 3 and Route 636. (Gary Moore/CBC)

 

 

