Popular Harvey restaurant a 'complete loss' after overnight fire
A popular restaurant in southern New Brunswick village was destroyed by a fire overnight.
Harvey fire department still on scene of The Loch Pub and Grill
A popular restaurant in southern New Brunswick village was destroyed by a fire overnight.
The building housing The Loch Pub and Grill is a "complete loss," according to the Harvey Fire Department.
Firefighters are still on scene.
The restaurant is located by the intersection of Route 3 and Route 636, near Harvey Lake.