'Happy Day' for Minto as area looks forward to new jail construction

Some people in Minto say they're happy the new provincial jail will be built in their community.

"Anything we can get in here to help employment is good," said Mel MacKenzie, who has lived in town for 60 years.

He said it is a good idea, and has been a proponent from the start.

The jail was originally proposed for Vanier Industrial Park in Fredericton, about 50 kilometres southwest of Minto, but was shut down by local residents over safety and property value concerns.

Those issues don't bother MacKenzie, who said while the jail will bring criminals into his town, "they don't let them out to walk around the village for weekends."

"That's why it's called a jail, they keep them there."

Support from elected officials

Provincial and local officials were part of Minto's successful bid.

Kevin Nicklin, mayor of the municipality of Grand Lake, which includes Minto, called it a "happy day" when the location was chosen.

Kevin Nicklin is the mayor for the municipality of Grand Lake, which includes Minto. He made the proposal to the province to choose Minto as the jail's location. (Alix Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

While the jobs creation will be at the facility, "we're hoping for the spin-off business as well — our gas stations, our grocery stores, our hardware stores. We're looking for an economic boost to our community," Nicklin said.

He said there were several factors that made it an attractive location: its central location in New Brunswick, existing water and sewer services and the fact that the province already owned the parcel of land.

"Everybody's happy that there are jobs coming to our community," he said.

Official denies influence over decision

Questions have been raised about the location, since the elected official that signed off on the choice represents the area.

Kris Austin is the MLA for Fredericton-Grand Lake, but is also Minister of Public Safety.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said his approval for the location was not influenced by the fact that he is also the MLA for the area. (Alix Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

He said he was not a part of the process or approval when the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure asked municipalities to send in proposals after the Fredericton location was cancelled.

Approximately nine municipalities wanted to be chosen.

"DTI did that independently, I didn't interfere with that process," Austin said.

He said he wanted to see the facility in a rural area, because jobs would better benefit a small community as opposed to a city, adding that Minto shouldn't be punished simply because he represents the area.

He estimated that the jail will bring 120 new jobs to the area after construction.

"There's no question that this is going to have an economic benefit for the area which is good … the jobs that are going to be created and the new people that will move to the municipality based on the jobs that are here," he said.

Economic decline

Several local people pointed to the 2010 closure of Minto's coal mine as the reason for a decline in the area.

Matt Richardson supports the new jail because it will bring jobs to the area. (Alix Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

"For us, I think it's a good idea because there are new jobs that will come to the region, it's very exciting," said Matt Richardson, in French.

"It was very difficult, like I said, we lost a lot of jobs, and I think at this moment people will take what the government offers. It's time for a change here," Richardson said.

Darrell Crawford, who has owned a cottage in the area for 40 years, echoed this sentiment.

"We think it's a really good idea for Minto and the area. The mining is all finished, not a lot in Minto right now, and I think it will help with the employment," Crawford said.