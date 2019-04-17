Fundy LSDs cite stats to back away from arena funding plan

Local service districts in the Fundy region have rejected a proposal to take part in a plan that could lead to a tax increase to help pay expenses for ice rinks in the greater Saint John area.

The LSD representatives used statistics supplied by the Fundy Regional Service Commission to bolster the argument their residents rarely use the rinks in Saint John and surrounding communities such as Rothesay, Quispamsis and Grand Bay-Westfield.

Steve Gourdeau is one of five members of the Kingston local service district, which is one of the largest in the region with about 2,900 people.

He said statistics show 0.6 percent of the Kingston Peninsula community's residents regularly use ice rinks in nearby towns.

Looking for 'fair' solution

"Does it make sense to tax people from the peninsula to contribute to this regional strategy?" Gourdeau asked. "Based on these numbers it doesn't make sense."

Of that handful of people, Gourdeau said, a number are adults playing in men's hockey leagues.

"The first question we asked was, OK, we're not against this, we want to be part of a solution, but it has to make sense. It has to be fair for residents of the Kingston LSD."

The arena usage statistics show that in most local service districts, less than one percent of the population is registered in sports at a rink belonging to a nearby municipality.

Statistics provided by the Fundy Regional Service Commission show people in local service districts make little use of rinks in Saint John and surrounding municipalities. (Fundy Regional Service Commission)

And in the case of the two exceptions, Simonds and Westfield, the percentage is only 1.7 and 1.3 percent of the population respectively.

An earlier — rejected — proposal at the service commission would have seen local service districts pay a three-cent increase to their property tax rates to give their residents access to rinks in neighbouring municipalities without user fees.

Last week, representatives for the nine Fundy region local service districts voted unanimously to give their four representatives on the regional services commission the mandate to reject the new proposal by Saint John Mayor Don Darling to create some kind of regional funding model for municipal ice rinks.

The issue will come to a head at the next monthly meeting of the service commission April 29.

Darling described the decision by the districts as "reckless."

He said the city and towns provide an employment base, services and amenities to residents of local service districts while asking little in return. He said his motion would simply have "explored" what a regional cost-sharing formula would look like.

Questions commission's value

"What this is signalling is a broken Fundy Region Service Commission model for sure," said Darling.

"If this is how it plays out, I'll certainly be asking my council to ask the provincial government to fully re-examine the model, the benefit, and ask for changes to this approach so that we can find something that brings meaningful co-operation to the table moving forward."

Fundy Regional Service Commission executive director, Marc MacLeod said if Saint John's motion does not have the required majority support at the April 29 meeting, amendments could then be proposed.

If that fails, individual municipalities could then try to reach "sub regional agreements" with neighbouring local service districts with assistance from service commission staff.