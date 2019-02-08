Minister removed member of Sussex-area commission after harassment complaint

Days before he disbanded the 11-member board that handles solid waste management and land planning in the greater Sussex area, Local Government Minister Jeff Carr quietly fired a member who had been accused of harassment.

The Regional Service Commission 8 was notified of Tony Raymond's removal on Feb. 1, more than a year after a complaint was made by an employee in its Sussex office.

Raymond represented the local service district of Studholm on the commission's board of directors.

He maintains there was no harassment, just a few jokes about Steve Roberts, the commission's executive director.

Suspects retaliation

Raymond said Thursday that the complaint against him was punishment for being outspoken.

"When I was on the board, I used to ask a lot of questions, and they don't like people that are asking questions."

Sometimes, Raymond said, he'd call the office with a question for Roberts, only to be told the executive director was at home that day.

"I'd say 'God, it must be nice to be home and get paid for it,'" he said. "Because I'm self employed, right? If I take a day off work, I won't get paid."

Followed HR policy

Roberts said he was not the person who filed the harassment complaint.

"As executive director, my duty was to appoint an independent investigator as per our [human resources] policy to make sure the employee's complaint was taken into consideration and dealt with appropriately."

The investigator issued a report to the commission's board, which then formally requested minister Carr remove Raymond.

The circumstances leading to the complaint have not been revealed.

A spokesperson Carr's department said the Regional Service Delivery Act gives the minister broad powers to remove board members "for cause or for any incapacity."

Whole board gone

On Monday, Minister Carr formally disbanded all remaining Service Commission 8 board members as a result of a months-long deadlock over the commission's 2019 budget.

Brenda Knight, a former Fredericton city clerk, has been appointed by the minister to take over all of the board's responsibilities.

Raymond vows to attend meetings and ask questions as a member of the public once the commission's board is re-established by the minister.

Raymond said local service districts need strong representation on the deeply divided commission.

"I've always been a huge supporter of rural New Brunswick, the rural areas," he said. "I'm very vocal about the rural way of life and what happens in rural New Brunswick."