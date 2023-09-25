People who lost everything in major apartment fire in Fredericton moved by community's help

Sarah White was at work Thursday when she began getting calls from friends worried for her safety.

A resident of an apartment building on Clark Street in Fredericton, she rushed to the scene after receiving photos showing smoke billowing from the structure.

White was one of more than a hundred people displaced because of a fire that destroyed the 3-year-old apartment building.

"It was just sad and overwhelming right away ... extremely emotional," White said on Information Morning Fredericton.

Large plumes of smoke are seen coming from an apartment building on Clark Street in Fredericton last week. (Colleen Kitts-Goguen/CBC)

She said she and her partner are fortunate to have tenants' insurance, unlike some others who lived in the building.

And although the situation has been devastating, she said the community support has made a difference.

"The amount that people care and the messages are very overwhelming, in a good way," said White.

White said her apartment was filled with more than 200 plants and a cherished dresser passed down from her grandmother that had just been refinished as a TV stand. (Submitted by Sarah White)

Amanda Arbeau lived on the bottom floor of the apartment building for three years with her daughter and said she's been in shock about the whole situation.

Her daughter, who goes to Leo Hayes High School, was walking home from school on Thursday when she noticed smoke coming from the building.

Arbeau said she rushed to find her daughter as soon as she heard the news.

"It was chaotic from then," she said. "We didn't know what to do, where to go."

Arbeau said she quickly received support and is now staying in a hotel for the foreseeable future.

"The community has been amazing, there's been so many people reaching out to see what we've needed ... I've had friends give us clothes," said Arbeau.

Christ Central Church says clothing donations for those displaced by the fire have been overwhelming, with about 25 tables set up to hold everything. (Prapti Bamaniya/CBC News)

She said her workplace raised enough money to pay for their hotel accommodations and she received other donations for food, gas and laundromat costs.

She luckily has insurance, but says there are many things that can't be replaced.

"It's very upsetting. I had photos of my dad, my passport, birth certificate," she said. "Furniture, clothes — that can be replaced, but it's those little sentimental things that I won't get back."

Overwhelming support

Joe Crummey, a pastor at Christ Central Church, which is also located on Clark Street, said the church immediately opened its doors to those impacted by the fire to offer food and shelter.

"We're right next door, so we took people in right from the parking lot," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

"It was a devastating fire, very traumatic, and so just to sit with people, cry with people, eat with people was a real privilege."

The Canadian Red Cross asked the church to set up an area for donation boxes for clothing and food and for a space where people could register for temporary lodging.

Volunteers with the Christ Central Church have been collecting and organizing donations for those displaced by the apartment fire for the last few days. (Prapti Bamaniya/CBC News)

Crummey said Christ Central continued to collect clothing donations most of the day Saturday.

"We just had an overwhelming response of people dropping things off," he said.

He said the church had to stop collecting donations in order to stay organized. "We have probably 25 to 30 tables that are almost bending with the amount of clothes on them."

He said this level of community outreach isn't unusual for Fredericton.

"I'm not surprised. I've seen the city turn out in a great way… I knew people would be generous and wanting to help," he said.

"Hopefully this can bring a little bit of hope and some comfort to those who were displaced and that sooner rather than later they can literally have clothing on their back."