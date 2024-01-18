Major lobster plant in Escuminac, with 135 workers, temporarily closing

A major lobster processing plant in Escuminac is temporarily closing its doors, two years after it was purchased by a private American investment firm.

Raymond O'Neill & Son Fisheries employs about 135 seasonal workers each year.

It was purchased in 2021 by ACON Investments, based in Washington, D.C.

Parent company Atlantic Sustainable Catch has decided to consolidate its New Brunswick production at its Grande-Digue factory, Suncoast Seafood, also purchased in 2021, and "temporarily idle the plant in Escuminac to start the 2024 season," said spokesperson Luc Doiron.

The move is in response to "volatile supply and demand factors of the last two seasons, which have impacted the entire industry," he said in an emailed statement.

Future will depend on market conditions

"The integration of ASC's Canadian production will create operational efficiencies by merging two facilities at partial capacity into one."

The roughly 135 local seasonal employees at the Escuminac location will be offered positions at the Grand-Digue location for the 2024 season, which starts this May, Doiron noted.

Grand-Digue is roughly a 90-minute drive south of Escuminac.

"The decision to idle operations in Escuminac is intended to be temporary, contingent upon the future evolution of market conditions in general and the specific supply and demand factors related to ACS," Doiron said.

"We are committed to our valued employees and the long term wellbeing of the community.

"ASC expects a strong and successful 2024 season across all species, for both our customers and employees."

Province monitoring the situation

Affected workers will be offered the opportunity to work at the Grande-Digue plant during the next processing season.

Mark Taylor, a spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, confirmed the temporary closure of the Raymond O'Neill & Son Fisheries factory.

Staff have been in contact with the company and are monitoring the situation, he said in an emailed statement.

The regional office of Working N.B. is also monitoring the situation closely and is ready to support the company's employees if necessary, Taylor said.

Early Thursday afternoon, when Radio-Canada visited the Escuminac factory, employees were in the offices. Two private security guards asked the journalists to leave the premises.

In 2021, Raymond O'Neill & Son said in a statement it was "thrilled" to partner with ACON.

"This partnership brings together resources and expertise in a way that will enable us to continue to build our business and grow with our customers into the long term," it said.