Transportation Safety Board to investigate deaths of 2 lobster fishermen off Miscou Island

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending a team to investigate the deaths of two lobster fishermen who fell overboard off Miscou Island on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula over the weekend.

Eugene Beaudin, 58, and his nephew, Normand Beaudin, 33, both from Miscou, died Saturday, on the first day of the lobster season in the area. They were on the fishing vessel Tracy Dawn.

The Transportation Safety Board investigators will go to Caraquet to "gather information and assess the occurrence," according to a news release issued Monday.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation incidents.

"Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety," the release said.

"It is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability."

Both men disappeared around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, in Zone 23, approximately seven kilometres from shore, RCMP have said.

Eugene Beaudin was found dead shortly after going overboard. Normand Beaudin was found dead after a short search.

A third person who was on the boat did not go overboard, RCMP said.