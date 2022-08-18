Lobster fishermen angry about low prices refuse to fish

Lobster fishermen gathered outside the new Homarus Centre in Shediac on Thursday after refusing to fish.

According to fishermen, the prices are 40 per cent lower than last year, when they were getting $7 for a pound of lobster.

This season, they said, they're getting $4.50 to $5 a pound, which they say isn't profitable with the higher expenses they've faced because of inflation.

Luc LeBlanc, fishing adviser at the Maritime Fishermen's Union, confirmed to Radio-Canada that a majority of lobster fishermen in Zone 25, but not all, did not go out fishing Thursday morning.

This area includes fishers from southeastern New Brunswick and southwestern Prince Edward Island.

Some fishermen told Radio-Canada the fishing stoppage could last until Monday.

Others said that if prices don't go up, they could haul up their traps and stop fishing for the rest of the season, which started last Thursday.

Geoff Irvine of the Lobster Council Canada said prices are declining because of consumer behaviour and market patterns.

"High inflation, high food inflation, fuel costs — all of these things were not in place over the last few years," Irvine said. "So just essentially, demand has changed. So when demand changes, prices for products like lobster adjust. That means that the prices paid to harvesters adjust."

Prices for lobster hit record highs during the pandemic. Exports reached a threshold of $3.2 billion, according to the Maritime Lobster Processors Association.

But this year, there is a clear decline. Processors are struggling to sell shellfish and cold storage units are full.



"People are not buying lobster like they did during the pandemic," said Irvine.

The fishing season in Zone 25 started last week and ends Oct. 12. For the moment, the fishermen in Prince Edward Island are continuing their normal activities.

With files from Nicolas Steinbach.