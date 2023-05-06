2 fishermen dead after lobster boat capsizes off Miscou

Two fishermen who fell out of a capsized boat off Miscou Island on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula are dead, according to the RCMP.

The men went missing after falling overboard around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both were found later by the Canadian Coast Guard, but were not responsive, said Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey, public affairs officer at the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The names and ages of the two men have not been released by the RCMP.

A third individual was also on board the boat, but never went overboard.

The search has been declared over.

Start of season

Saturday marked the first day for lobster fishing in that area, which is Zone 23.

Weather postponed the start of the season in the region for over a week.

Local MP Serge Cormier issued a statement on his Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and the entire community of Miscou who are going through a difficult time due to an incident that occurred on a fishing boat this morning," he said.

"Fishing in our regions has been part of our culture for generations. Rest assured that all the communities of Acadie-Bathurst are at your side."