Tour operator shocked by popularity of 'llama hikes'

Who doesn't like going for long walks on the beach – with a llama?

Or if you prefer the smaller model, you can choose an alpaca.

That's the draw for the new Llama-zing Adventures.

"It's different," said owner Josee Gautreau. "People like different."

Josee Gautreau says she got the idea for "llama hikes" after the attention she got when she took her alpacas to the beach to cool off last summer. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Hikers and beachcombers have the option of two routes – either alongside the ocean or into the forest alongside Bear Creek in Haute-Aboujagane, near Shediac.

While the concept is simple, the demand has been overwhelming.

After being open for a week, Gautreau says she has received so many emails requesting bookings she hasn't been able to find the time to respond to them all.

"So, I'm going to get some help to help me with the business and doing the hikes because I was not expecting this to be as popular as it is," said Gautreau.

Llama-zing Tours offer walks on the beach or in the woods. (Submitted by Julien Bourque)

She says she's booking "llama hikes" about a month in advance now.

Once customers do make a booking they can choose between Brenda the llama, or Pearl and Luna the alpacas. A fourth llama, Linda, also takes part in the tours, but according to Gautreau she's under house-arrest after going on the lam for a few days last week.

"It's always entertaining for sure," said Julien Bourque, who does photography for the tours, and helps out with the animal hikes. "There's never a dull moment."

Growing Business

Gautreau had the idea last year after taking her alpacas to the beach while they were juveniles.

"They were under a year old, so they were smaller, and they fit in my Mazda 3," said Gautreau. "So, I would bring them in my car and to the beach and they loved going in the water. I posted it on Facebook and I got so many messages from people wanting to come with me."

Bookings for llama hikes have proven to be extremely popular as owner Jossee Gautreau says her brand new business is already taking bookings weeks in advance. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The idea to turn the walks into a business was developed over the winter.

After working with the province to get the proper approvals, Llama-zing Adventures opened last week to enough demand to clog the website. The company is now only taking bookings on their Facebook page, but Gautreau said, because she has an additional part-time job in esthetics, it will take a few days to catch up on bookings.

"I really got an overwhelming amount of response," said Gautreau.

Beaches are one of the two options customers can opt to walk with their llamas. (Submitted by Julien Bourque)

The only requirements for a llama hike are wearing a pair of closed-toe shoes and bringing some drinking water. No experience with farm animals is necessary, although the llamas and alpacas can only be handled by customers over the age of eight.

Gautreau describes her herd as full of "slow energy."