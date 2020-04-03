N.B. COVID-19 roundup: cases rise in Listuguj community on N.B. border

A COVID-19 outbreak on the Listuguj First Nation in Quebec continues to grow. Nine new cases of the virus were reported Saturday in the community.

"These individuals are currently isolating and have access to services and treatment," the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government said in a statement.

The community, which has close ties to Campbellton, N.B., now has 24 confirmed cases. It recorded its first death from the virus about a month ago.

Quebec Public Health is helping with contact tracing. Additional safety measures including masking, and a ban on community gatherings have been put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

Community testing complete

People in the Metepenagiag First Nation west of Miramichi are waiting for results after a community testing event was held there on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by Chief Bill Ward, 243 people were tested for COVID-19.

Before the mass testing, nine cases had been reported in the community, which is facing its first outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Case at elementary school in Campbellton

The Lord Beaverbrook School in Campbellton closed Friday after reporting a case of COVID-19 the day prior.

The families of any children who were in contact with the positive person can expect to be contacted by Public Health, said superintendent Mark Donovan in a letter to parents.

"If you are not contacted by Public Health officials, your child should closely self-monitor for symptoms this week and get tested should any develop," he said.

Current case numbers

New Brunswick confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and nine recoveries, the most recent day case numbers were available. The province no longer reports case numbers on weekends.

Public Health said in a news release Friday that 92 per cent of the new cases were among people who are not fully vaccinated.

Six people were in hospital, including three in intensive care.

As of Friday, the province has 136 active cases of the respiratory disease.

The 24 cases break down this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, six cases:

A person 19 and under.

A person 20 to 29.

Three people 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

All six cases are under investigation.

Saint John region, Zone 2, two cases:

A person 50 to 59.

A person 70 to 79.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, four cases:

A person 20 to 29.

A person 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

A person 60 to 69.

Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, six cases:

Two people 19 and under.

Three people 50 to 59.

A person 60 to 69.

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation

Campbellton region, Zone 5, five cases:

Two people 19 and under.

A person 20 to 29.

A person 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and two cases are under investigation.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

A person 50 to 59.

The case is travel-related.

To date the province has conducted 420,728 tests for COVID-19.

Previous public exposure notices

Public Health also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

The last update was shared on Friday.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 5 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub, 837 Main St., Moncton

Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant, 806 Main St., Moncton

Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant , 141 Trinity Dr., Moncton

Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill , 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Sept. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Café Cognito, 581 Main St., Moncton

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park, 6094 Route 8, Boiestown

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

Sept. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding

Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Canadian Tire, 383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

Sept. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Town Hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office], 131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls)

Sept. 1 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club, 30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton

Sept.4 and 5 – Life Church, 198 Roseberry St., Campbellton

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – NBCC – Bathurst Campus, Main Building ,725 Collège Rd., Bathurst

Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus, 1079 Principale Rd., Beresford

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.