28-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in Listuguj First Nation killings

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a girl and a man in Listuguj First Nation.

Brandon Metallic was charged Sunday in court via video conference, said Const. David Pelletier, spokesperson with the Quebec City Police Service.

The victims' names have not been made public.

Officers from the Listuguj Police Department were called to a home on Riverside Road after reports of gunfire on Saturday morning.

They arrived around 11:30 a.m. and found a person barricaded inside before hearing more gunshots.

He refused to co-operate with police but eventually came out of the house and surrendered.

Pelletier said the Quebec City police are investigating the incident in parallel with the independent investigation being done by Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

"Several investigators and forensic identity technicians are currently in the Listuguj region to shed light on the events," Pelletier said.

He would provide no other details about the shooting or the victims, including their ages, except to say the man was in his 20s.

Metallic is set to next appear in court on June 7.

Students from Listuguj offered support

The Listuguj Mi'kmaq government on Sunday shared a statement on its website, which came from Sugarloaf Senior High School, across the Restigouche River in Campbellton, N.B.

The school expressed condolences to students affected by the shooting in the Listuguj community.

Sugarloaf Senior High School students from Listuguj were not required to go to school on Monday. (Serge Bouchard/Radio Canada)

The statement said students from Listuguj were not required to attend school or the learning hub on Monday, "so that they may be with the community and access the support services that are being organized in Listuguj."

The school said it would also be providing additional support services at the school Monday and throughout the week for students and staff.

"We urge anyone who would like to speak with someone to reach out and contact the school."