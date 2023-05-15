Listuguj First Nation immersion classes help families learn Mi'kmaw together

In a colourful classroom surrounded by forest, Brenda Germain is teaching her kindergarten students the Mi'kmaw words for animals they might find in the woods around them.

Ten years ago, she only knew a few words of Mi'kmaw, but today, Germain is fluent enough to teach immersion classes in Listuguj First Nation, Que., just across the Restigouche River from Campbellton in northern New Brunswick.

Germain says learning her language is a lifelong process.

"I'm prepared to do that and hopefully help other people, especially my age, who have children in the immersion," she said.

Brenda Germain teaches nature vocabulary in Mi'kmaw as part of her forest kindergarten class. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Germain learned the language as an adult, through an immersion program designed to help parents support their children learning Mi'kmaw.

The adult classes allow parents to learn at an intense pace toward becoming a fluent speaker. They've helped families start speaking Mi'kmaw at home and even turned existing English-speaking teachers into immersion instructors themselves.

'A definite disconnect'

Germain grew up in Windsor, Ont., far from her home community of Listuguj First Nation. She returned to teach in English and enrolled her own children in the Mi'kmaw immersion stream offered at the Alaqsite'w Gitpu School.

That's when Germain decided it wasn't too late for her to become a Mi'kmaw speaker and she signed up for immersion classes.

"I noticed that when I was helping my son even with his simple kindergarten homework that there was a definite disconnect between myself and trying to help my son learn the language. So then I thought I should probably try to learn," she said.

Germain also took her Mi'kmaw lessons back home to practice with her children. Her son Ryker Isaac is in Grade 4 Mi'kmaw immersion.

"She helps me speak it in Mi'kmaw," he said. "So if I say I want a sandwich, she'll say the Mi'kmaw words and I'll have to copy it."

Elementary students Ryker Isaac and his brother Maverick are both learning Mi'kmaw through immersion. (Alexandre SIlberman/CBC)

After completing all three levels of the program, Brenda Germain also started teaching a land-based forest kindergarten program. Her aunt, Joyce Germain, speaks Mi'kmaw as her first language and is there to help.

Joyce is preparing to retire after 25 years of teaching. She said finding new, qualified immersion teachers is a challenge, but Brenda has shown how people can become speakers later in life.

Joyce Germain explains the Mi'kmaw words for plants and insects. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"You really have to want to do it and have the passion to do it. So there's one good example right there," she said.

'You have to use it at home'

At the Listuguj adult education building, Carol Metallic is teaching verbs to her intermediate students, who range in age from early 20s to well over 60.

There are fewer than 300 people left in Listuguj who speak Mi'kmaw as their first language — or about 10 per cent of the community. Most fluent speakers are over the age of 60.

Carol Metallic teaches adult Mi'kmaw immersion courses in Listuguj First Nation. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Metallic said while the adult immersion program was initially designed for parents, the courses draw a wide range of students. People are also learning Mi'kmaw to work in language revitalization at the band office.

"I think it's very important for the child to continue to listen to Mi'kmaw once they go home. But I don't see too much of that happening right now," she said.

"You have to use it at home, every time you see speakers out there you have to use it. Because if you don't use your language, you're going to lose it."