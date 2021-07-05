Accused in Listuguj First Nation double homicide to undergo psychiatric assessment

A man accused of murdering a girl and a man in Listuguj First Nation in May will undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he is criminally responsible for his alleged actions.

Appearing in court by video call from where he is being held in custody in Sept-Îles, Que., Brandon Metallic, 29, on Friday, requested that Judge Janick Poirier grant his request for an order to have his mental condition examined.

Poirier granted the request, but warned Metallic, who is self-represented, that the report produced following the assessment would be given to all parties in the case.

Metallic will be sent to the Philippe-Pinel National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry in Montreal for the assessment, which will have 60 days to produce a report.

Metallic has been in custody since his arrest in connection to the shooting deaths of the girl and a man in his 20s in Listuguj First Nation, which is in Quebec, just across the bridge from Campbellton, N.B.

Officers from the Listuguj Police Department were called to a home on Riverside Road in the community on May 15, where they found a person barricaded inside. Soon after police heard gunshots from inside the residence.

Metallic refused to co-operate with police at first, but eventually came out of the house and surrendered, police said.

Metallic will next appear in court in person on Sept. 13, at which time a preliminary inquiry will begin and the report from the psychiatric assessment will be considered.

The identities of both victims are subject to a publication ban.