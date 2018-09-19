Belleisle Farms brand coleslaw recalled due to Listeria

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Belleisle Farms Ltd. brand coleslaw due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The agency is asking people not consume the product. It was recalled in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

The agency said consumers should throw away or return to store any coleslaw packages with the code 18SE25 printed on them.

So far no illnesses related to the recall have been reported, the agency said, but people should consult a doctor if they feel sick.

Some of the symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The agency said pregnant women and the elderly are more prone to getting sick from Listeria.

"Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth," the press release said.

In severe cases people may die, according to the agency.