A list of all schools, child-care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases

Since the start of the school year on Sept. 7, 63 schools and 28 early learning and child-care facilities have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, according to New Brunswick's Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

The cases come as the province faces the most infectious and deadly wave of COVID-19 so far, with 140 new cases and four deaths reported on Saturday.

At the start of the school year, restrictions were loosened to allow for voluntary masks in classroom settings and cross-classroom recess play.

On Sept. 20, rules were changed to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. Schools went back to classroom "bubbles," more physical distancing between groups, and assemblies were cancelled.

Other measures included holding physical education outdoors when possible and mask use for physical education indoors, field trips with only one class bubble at a time, and mandatory vaccinations to take part in activities for students who are old enough and don't have a medical exemption.

Children under 12 are not currently eligible to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

The following map was made by Erica Feltford, Cheryl Johnson and Kathleen Gadd.

The following is a list of schools with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case since Sep. 7, 2021:

Lord Beaverbook School, Campbellton, Zone 5

Galion des Appalaches, Campbellton, Zone 5

West Riverview Elementary, Riverview, Zone 1

Campbellton Middle School, Campbellton, Zone 5

Riverview High School, Riverview, Zone 1

Sugarloaf Senior High School, Campbellton, Zone 5

Donald Fraser Memorial School, Plaster Rock, Zone 3

Moncton High School, Moncton, Zone 1

Dalhousie Regional High School, Dalhousie, Zone 5

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin, Campbellton, Zone 5

École Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Zone 3

Fredericton High School, Fredericton, Zone 3

Andover Elementary, Perth-Andover, Zone 3

Riverview East School, Riverview, Zone 1

Polyvalente A.-J. Savoie, Saint-Quentin, Zone 4

Perth-Andover Middle School, Perth-Andover, Zone 3

Southern Victoria High School, Perth-Andover, Zone 3

Harrison Trimble High School, Moncton, Zone 1

JMA Armstrong, Salisbury, Zone 1

Salisbury Middle School, Salisbury, Zone 1

École Saint-Henri, Moncton, Zone 1

Tantramar Regional High School, Sackville, Zone 1

Port Elgin Regional School, Port Elgin, Zone 1

Birchmount School, Moncton, Zone 1

John Caldwell School, Grand Fall, Zone 3

École Mgr Lang, Drummond, Zone 4

Carrefour de la Jeunesse, Edmundston, Zone 4

Carleton North High School, Florenceville, Zone 3

Meduxnekeag Consolidated School, Bedell, Zone 3

École Marie-Gaétane, Kedgwick, Zone 4

École Saint-Jacques, Saint-Jacques, Zone 4

Enterprise Centre School, Fredericton, Zone 3

Barker's Point Elementary, Fredericton, Zone 3

Saint Mary's Academy, Edmundston, Zone 4

École Sainte-Thérèse, Dieppe, Zone 1

École Anna-Malenfant, Dieppe, Zone 1

Hillcrest School, Moncton, Zone 1

Devon Middle School, Fredericton, Zone 3

Mgr. Martin, Saint-Quentin, Zone 4

Shediac Cape School, Shediac Bridge, Zone 1

Kennebecasis Valley High School, Rothesay, Zone 2

Hampton Middle School, Hampton, Zone 2

Leo Hayes High School, Fredericton, Zone 3

Townsview School, Woodstock, Zone 3

Keswick Valley Memorial School, Burtts Corner, Zone 2

Polyvalente Thomas-Albert, Grand Falls, Zone 4

Donat Robichaud, Cap-Pelé, Zone 1

Liverpool Street Elementary School, Fredericton, Zone 3

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud, Shediac, Zone 1

École Champlain, Moncton, Zone 1

Sussex Elementary School, Sussex, Zone 2

Apohaqui Elementary School, Apohaqui, Zone 2

Loch Lomond School, Saint John, Zone 2

Maplehurst Middle School, Moncton, Zone 1

Evergreen Park School, Moncton, Zone 1

Lewisville Middle School, Moncton, Zone 1

Hampton Elementary School, Hampton, Zone 2

Hartland Community School, Hartland, Zone 3

Edith Cavell School, Moncton, Zone 1

École Notre-Dame d'Edmundston, Edmundston, Zone 4

Centreville Community School, Centreville, Zone 3

Beaverbrook School, Moncton, Zone 1

École Élémentaire Sacré-Cœur, Grand Falls, Zone 4

Early learning and child care by confirmed cases since September 2021 (28):