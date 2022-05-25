Full list of new local government names

The province has announced the official names of the province's 77 local governments and 12 rural districts.

The new municipalities were created as a result of the Higgs government's local governance reform.

Many of the new local governments retain the names of at least one of the communities involved, like Woodstock or Grand Bay-Westfield.

Others chose a different name entirely, like Nashwaak or Arcadia.

Here's a list of all the new local government names:

