Full list of new local government names
The province has announced the official names of the provinces 77 local governments and 12 rural districts.
New names were given after province's local governance reform
The province has announced the official names of the province's 77 local governments and 12 rural districts.
The new municipalities were created as a result of the Higgs government's local governance reform.
Many of the new local governments retain the names of at least one of the communities involved, like Woodstock or Grand Bay-Westfield.
Others chose a different name entirely, like Nashwaak or Arcadia.
Here's a list of all the new local government names:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?