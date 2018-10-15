Skip to Main Content
RCMP search for missing Moncton woman

Police are asking the public's help locating 25-year-old woman from Moncton.

Police are asking the public's help locating a 25-year-old woman from Moncton.

Lindsey Bourque has not been seen or heard from in several weeks and her family is concerned for her well-being, Codiac Regional RCMP said in a statement Monday.

She was first reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Lindsey Bourque, 25, was reported missing on Sunday. (RCMP)

Bourque is five feet two inches tall and weighs 97 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair and has a tattoo on her right ankle of a bear, police said.

Anyone with information can call Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.

