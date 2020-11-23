Fredericton-area man gets 54 months in prison on child pornography charges

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 54 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of images of child sexual abuse and to making child pornography available.

Robert Allan Love has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample, New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release.

Following his release from prison, he will not be allowed near children, among other conditions.

An investigation began in July 2019 by the RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, the news release said. On Jan. 16, 2020, a search warrant was executed at a home in Lincoln, outside Fredericton, where police seized several electronic devices and made an arrest.

On June 1, Love was charged in Fredericton provincial court.

He returned to court on Nov. 20 and was sentenced to 36 months for possession of child pornography and 54 months for making available child pornography. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit includes members of the Saint John and Kennebecasis Regional Police Forces. The RCMP's Digital Forensics Services Unit in New Brunswick and the Oromocto RCMP were also involved in this investigation, the release said.