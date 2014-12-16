Giant snowman for sale: Creators of Lincoln light spectacle selling display

The popular Lincoln light show won't be quite the same for the holiday season of 2019, but if you're in the market for a six-metre-tall snowman or some other Christmas decoration, you are in luck.

Dany and Catherine Falle are selling their displays and lights, including giant snowmen, a nutcracker, wreath, a Charlie Brown Christmas tree, and the controllers.

The Falles have put on Christmas music and light displays at their home outside Fredericton since 2007, but say the spectacle has become too much.

The couple say the spectacle has become too much work, and has taken a toll on Dany's health. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

The couple say they've spent about $32,000 over the years on equipment, an expense they've said before has become a burden. A few years ago, they started asking for assistance through corporate or private sponsorships.

In 2011 they started collecting money for the Make-A-Wish foundation, raising more than $80,000.

Last year, they also dedicated part of their display to four-year-old MaCali Cormier, who died after falling underneath a float at the Yarmouth Santa Claus Parade.

Dany Falle detailed his decision to sell in a lengthy Facebook post to the Lincoln light show page, citing the expense, time and personal health issues as some of his reasons.

"The amount of time spent building, setting up, tearing down, has taken its toll on my body," Falle said in the post.

He said he'll consider all reasonable offers for his equipment.

The couple have gone to great lengths to make their show bigger and better to draw more people each year.

"Most of the stuff that we have you can't even buy it in its own form — like we had to make it ourselves," Falle said.

Two years ago, he said, he almost lost an eye taking down one of the snowmen.

There are 51,468 bulbs in Dany and Catherine Falle's front yard this year. And they all come together in a spectacle unlike anything else in the family's Lincoln neighbourhood. 1:21

In recent years, neighbours and friends have helped set up and take down the decorations. Falle said setup is easier but taking everything down on Jan. 2 is often dangerous because of weather conditions.

"Not only do I see it for almost three months or more if we set it up in November, we see them up until the snow melts in mid-May," he said.

That doesn't mean the Falles have lost their Christmas spirit however. Falle hinted the show will go on — without the lights.

While the show won't look the same this year, Falle promised he has something up his sleeve that has just as much wow factor, without all the work. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

A special addition that he planned to incorporate in last year's show didn't arrive in time because of the Canada Post strike, so he plans to use it when he reinvent the show this coming year.

"I want a display that there's not too much work involved, but it is still wowing and I'm going for the wow factor."