Saint John's Lily Lake, Tucker Park reopen for swimming following high E. coli levels
Saint John's Lily Lake and Tucker Park have both reopened for swimming, the city announced Monday.
Tests by Public Health over weekend indicate water is now safe, says city
Both locations were closed Thursday after a recent water test by Public Health revealed a high sample of E. coli bacteria.
But additional testing was conducted over the weekend, and Public Health has advised the two areas are now safe for swimming, according to a news release.
"The City will continue to provide updates to the public if and when required," it says.