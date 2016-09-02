When lightning strikes, unplug your devices

What do you do with your electronics when there's a lightning storm?

If your answer is nothing, think again.

"I would suggest unplugging your electronics because nowadays electronics aren't what they used to be," said Scott Dickinson, a Red Seal electrician.

On average, New Brunswick has about 19 days of thunder and lightning storms a year, according to Statistics Canada.

Scott Dickinson, a Red Seal electrician, said surge protectors don't protect against direct lightning strikes. (CBC)

And Dickinson said homeowners risk seeing their electronics damaged if lightning strikes their home and they don't have a system to absorb the energy.

"If a lightning strike occurs, it has nowhere to go, so what this grounding system does, is allow it to go to ground, directly into the ground," he said.

"So if they do not have that, it's going to go into the electrical system throughout your house."

That's what happened to Jacqueline Greenwood's home in Burton, about 30 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

After lightning strike fries their computer, Burton couple warn others to always unplug devices. 1:11

Greenwood had just returned home from a camping trip when she noticed none of her electronics were working.

"The first thing that my husband did was turn on the computer and we turned on some other appliances, and he said, 'Oh, it's not working.' I tried to use the phone," Greenwood said.

"It wasn't working either, the fax machine. Everything was not working."

Then the couple realized there was a lightning storm the night before.

"The lightning, the night before, had hit our telephone incoming line and blew up those types of appliances," she said.

Greenwood said she had a surge protector for her television but not her brand new laptop, which was completely fried.

Some people rely on surge protectors, but NB Power and the Department of Public Safety said they aren't enough.

Surge protectors can prevent electronics from being damaged by fluctuating power but not by direct lightning strikes.

Jacqueline Greenwood came home from a camping trip a few years ago and discovered her electronics had been damaged during a lightning storm. (CBC)

Unplugging is the best way to protect your electronics and appliances — which is what Greenwood usually does.

"My husband will be the first to tell you that I always insisted on unplugging everything when I left, and for some reason that day I let things stand in the way and I didn't unplug," she said.

Her husband always thought she was being overly cautious.

"Now he doesn't mind at all if it takes an extra couple of seconds to unplug everything in the house."