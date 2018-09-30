New Brunswick's Lieutenant Governor undergoing chemotherapy for cancer

New Brunswick's Lieutenant Governor Jocelyne Roy Vienneau announced Sunday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Roy Vienneau made the announcement at Fredericton Run for the Cure, an annual fundraising and awareness event for cancer charities.

Roy Vienneau's principal secretary Tim Richardson said in a statement, the Lieutenant Governor was diagnosed in late spring, but is now cancer free, though she is undergoing chemotherapy as "a preventive measure."

Richardson said the type of cancer isn't being disclosed.

His statement said Roy Vienneau will continue to carry on and perform her duties.

"She has mentioned her therapy to several of the political party leaders," said Richardson.

"New Brunswickers can be assured that Roy Vienneau is able to live up to her Constitutional, Legislative and social role - including finding a path to responsible government in [New Brunswick.]"

Roy Vienneau has played an integral role in the province since last week's election, the results of which have yet to deliver a clear winner.

Since the vote, at least three party leaders have met with the Lieutenant Governor to discuss the governance of the province.

Roy Vienneau is the New Brunswick's 31st Lieutenant Governor.

She was appointed by former Governor General David Johnston on the advice of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, on the further advice of former Premier David Alward in 2014.