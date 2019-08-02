New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor dies after battle with cancer

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau has died after a battle with cancer, the province announced on Friday.

Vienneau, 63, became the 31st lieutenant-governor of the province in October 2014.

In a statement, the province said official events at Government House in Fredericton are cancelled until further notice.

Funeral details will be made available in the coming days by the provincial Protocol Office.

Last September, Roy Vienneau announced publicly she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

Diagnosed in spring 2018

She made the announcement at the Fredericton Run for the Cure, an annual fundraising and awareness event for cancer charities.

At the time, she announced she was cancer-free but said she was undergoing chemotherapy as a preventive measure. She'd been diagnosed in spring 2018.

The only outward sign of her treatment was a selection of stylish, close-fitting hats that Roy Vienneau wore to cover the loss of hair. The chemo treatments ended before Christmas, and she was expected to do a round of radiation therapy this year.

Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau delivers the throne speech at the New Brunswick legislature on Nov. 20, 2018. (James West/Canadian Press)

Just before she made her disease public, her role as lieutenant-governor thrust Roy Vienneau into daily news coverage because of the close results of the September provincial election.

Former Liberal premier Brian Gallant and Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs both had to pay her visits at Government House while the matter of who would form a government was decided. After Gallant tried and failed to keep charge, Higgs eventually became premier.

A history of achievements

Roy Vienneau, the first Acadian woman to hold the job of Queen's representative in New Brunswick, the "LG" as she's known by staff, had a long list of achievements.

A native of Robertville, she was one of the first women to earn a degree in engineering at the University of Moncton.

She was vice-president of the university's Shippagan campus, held a variety of positions at the Bathurst campus of the New Brunswick Community College and served as the province's assistant deputy minister for post-secondary education.

Appointed by the Governor-General at the request of former prime minister Stephen Harper, her term would have ended in September 2019, unless Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked her to stay for another five-year term.

Would have stayed on

During a year-end interview with CBC News in 2018, Roy Vienneau said she wanted to stay.

​"Yes, I would. I would like to serve the people of New Brunswick, but I would also like to spend more time with my grandchildren," she said.

"I'm doing more short-term [planning] instead of long time plans. Of course, I still have longtime plans. I will always, as long as I live."