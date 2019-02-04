Port Elgin library finds new home as village takes on major fundraising challenge

People in the Village of Port Elgin are relieved they'll be getting their public library back, but even after a major grant promised from the previous government, the community is still on the hook for $50,000.

The Port Elgin Public Library closed its doors in August 2017 after mould was discovered in the basement.

"It was going to be exorbitant to fix the mould and the other problems with the building," said Val MacDermid, a village councillor.

The village office and the library were housed in the same old building. When the mould was discovered, the office was moved to a rental space, but with no room for the library, everything was packed up and taken to Moncton, where its being stored at the regional office.

"It was a hard decision because its been there for a long time. It's a beautiful old building with tin ceilings, but fiscally, it couldn't stay there," said MacDermid.

The building has since been sold in a private sale.

So, any time we can have anything in our communities that help us to come together — then that's a win. - Sharon Allen, a Friends of the Port Elgin Public Library member

Recognizing the importance of a having a public library in a rural community, a Friends of the Port Elgin Public Library group was formed to help address the problem with village council.

The new library will be in the Port Elgin Regional School. The building also houses a health clinic and students in kindergarten to Grade 8. (CBC)

"Libraries are vital to a community. It was one of the central places to go in the community. The computers are free of charge, computer lessons for adults, summer day programs for children. It was very well used," said MacDermid.

The best solution the group could think of was to install a new library at Port Elgin Regional School, which already houses a health clinic.

But the decision comes with its own issues.

"Because its in a public school we have to put in a new entrance and it has to be totally closed off from the school because you can't have strangers in the school mixing with the children," MacDermid said.

The new library is going in an old classroom. It needs a wheelchair-accessible bathroom and main entrance. MacDermid said after bids came in, the village realized it is on the hook for nearly $150,000.

"Former MLA Bernard LeBlanc was able to secure us a grant of $98,300 … so we were a bit short."

This building once housed the village office and the public library. Mould problems were discovered in the basement and deemed too expensive for the village to fix. (CBC)

Sharon Allen, a member of Friends of the Port Elgin Public Library, is helping to raise the necessary $50,000. The group already has $10,000. She recognizes there's still a long way to got, but the project is worth it, she said.

"When we look at rural New Brunswick or rural anyplace really, we find that so many services have been taken away simply because of declining populations," she said.

"So, any time we can have anything in our communities that help us to come together — then that's a win."

And she thinks the people in the community are up to the challenge of raising tens of thousands of dollars.

"That sounds like a big bite for a small community to be able to handle to raise that much money [but] … there's a lot to be said for the very giving nature of the people of this area."

Statistics Canada said, as of 2016, Port Elgin had a population of 408 people. But Allen said the money won't be raised by villagers alone.

She'll be looking to people in the surrounding area, including Baie Verte, Shemogue and Murray Corner, a popular spot with cottagers.

"People that may have been from here or have connections here, people that had cottages in the area in years past and used the library, they are coming forward and making donations."

MacDermid said the village has taken out a loan to cover the total cost of the job. Once the work is finished, the province will give the town its promised $98,300 grant. Then, the village is still responsible to cover the rest.

When asked what will happens if the community can't reach its fundraising goals, MacDermid said, "Well, we have to."

The new library is scheduled to be finished by March 31.