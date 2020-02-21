Performance of new library service exec will be reviewed as part of job probation

A spokesperson for the premier's office says Kevin Cormier's performance as the new head of New Brunswick's public library service will be assessed when his probationary period ends.

Nicolle Carlin made the statement in response to a letter former provincial librarian and executive director Sylvie Nadeau sent to Premier Blaine Higgs, describing Cormier's appointment as "incomprehensible," given his apparent lack of library training or experience.

Nadeau called on Higgs to order an in-depth independent review of the controversial appointment and "profoundly flawed" process, alleging the wording of the job posting was designed to let the province replace her with a non-librarian.

The premier has received Nadeau's letter and "will speak with her privately," said Carlin.

But in an emailed statement to CBC News, Carlin suggested managers don't necessarily need to be subject experts.

"Like many organizations, the New Brunswick Library Service has a wealth of professional and dedicated people who serve as subject matter experts in their field.

"They supply that expertise and advise management to assist with the decision-making process," she said.

"Management and the library staff are expected to work together to ensure the best possible service is provided to New Brunswickers."

Cormier was put in charge of the province's 64 public libraries in February, a position that comes with an annual salary of nearly $114,000.

At least 2 'highly qualified' candidates

His LinkedIn profile lists his education as a single year at York University's Schulich School of Business in Toronto (2005) and two years at the Moncton Flight College (1998-2000).

He spent the past year at the government's Executive Council Office, previously served seven years as the CEO of Kings Landing historical settlement near Fredericton, and has worked in various other roles in the public service over the past 15 years.

Nadeau, who led the provincial library service for 20 years until her retirement at the end of December, said she knows of at least two "highly qualified" internal candidates who were interviewed to replace her.

Sylvie Nadeau said educational qualifications and library management experience are 'vital to the advocacy role necessary for public library development in changing times.' (Submitted by Sylvie Nadeau)

They both hold a master's degree in library and/or information studies, have up to 20 years' experience at high levels of management and are fluently bilingual, she said.

Eleven people applied for the job, government officials have said, but they declined to reveal whether any of them were interviewed, or to disclose any information about their qualifications, citing privacy.

Cormier was appointed to the post through the Corporate Talent Management Program under the Civil Service Act.

The program provides current and aspiring executives in the upper pay bands with opportunities to further develop their competencies within or outside their current department.

Talent program review 'on hold'

Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder, who is responsible for the public library service, last month publicly committed to a review of the program.

But that has been put "on hold," like many other files, as the civil service is reduced to essential workers only during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Carlin.

It will still take place, she said.

Carlin did not indicate when Cormier's probationary period ends, but the minimum is usually six months, according to the staffing policy posted on the government's website.

If that applies to Cormier, his probation would end in August.

In her letter to the premier, Nadeau said the appointment of a person who is not a professional librarian and who has no experience in the "business of developing and managing public libraries and public library systems is incomprehensible and unacceptable."

'Demoralizing and frightening message'

"It also sends an incredibly demoralizing and frightening message to anyone working within NBPLS at the moment as well as to the public," she wrote.

"Those who are born and bred in New Brunswick as well as those who moved here believing it was worth their time to invest their energy in a career in the New Brunswick public library system and within the Government of New Brunswick may now have doubt about their choice."

Nadeau also said the appointment gave her "grave concerns that this might be the new way that the government is going to fill positions anywhere in government in the future: by manipulating the recruitment ads (beyond their officially approved requirements) to 'tailoring' them in order to facilitate particular agendas, political appointments, favouritism, friendships, and what else."

Minimum requirements set 10 years ago

The ad published last fall did not meet the qualifications and level of experience laid out in the government's own position description questionnaire, known as a PDQ, when the position was classified at pay band level nine about a decade ago, she said.

The minimum requirements in that document are: "MLIS (master of library and/or information studies) with 9 years of progressive experience, including management and supervision of library operation. Knowledge of large network library system is essential."

But the ad listed "essential qualifications" as a master's degree with a minimum of eight years of related work experience, "including at least three (3) years of management experience in a complex operational environment involving responsibility for human and financial resources.

"A combination of education, training and experience may be considered," the ad said.

"By removing the 'library management' experience component, and adding the broader wording and the equivalency clause, it opened the door to all kinds of interpretations to allow a wide range of equivalencies," argued Nadeau.

She suggested the review should cover the writing and approval of the ad, the screening of candidates, the interviews, the composition of the panel that conducted the interviews to ensure there were no conflicts of interest, the linguistic assessments, the use of the Corporate Talent Management Program to appoint Cormier, as well as the appointment itself.