Check out a book, and check out iconic N.B. spots for free

Check out a book at the library, and you can check out two iconic New Brunswick sites — for free.

The Hopewell Rocks and the Fundy Trail Parkway have partnered with the New Brunswick Public Library Service to offer free passes to the two attractions.

Hopewell Rocks property manager Nöel Hamann told Information Morning Saint John the partnership is a nice fit.

"Parks certainly are for physical and mental health and books, arguably, are the same," he said.

The free day pass to the Fundy Trail Parkway is valid until May 31. (Bibliothèque publique de Fredericton Public Library/Facebook)

Like libraries, Hamann said, parks are sometimes taken for granted as resources and public spaces.

"People often think, 'Oh, the Hopewell Rocks are there,' but they don't think to come."

Hamann estimated about 15 per cent of overall visitors to the Rocks are from New Brunswick, but he said even New Brunswickers who haven't been to the park in a while still tend to recommend the place to visitors.

"It's a breathtaking experience, and I've been there a long time," he said. "I'll tell you, honestly, I still am amazed by it and still very calmed by it, for some reason."

Both the Hopewell Rocks and the Fundy Trail Parkway opened for the season on Victoria Day weekend.

As of 2 p.m. on the holiday Monday, Hamann said his park had redeemed 61 library passes, from about 1,800 people who visited.

Free day passes for the Hopewell Rocks are available until June 30, and valid until the season ends in October. (Bibliothèque publique de Fredericton Public Library/Facebook)

This type of promotional campaign through the libraries has also been offered for other New Brunswick attractions, such as Kings Landing, the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton, the Village Historique Acadien near Caraquet, and the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John.

Until the end of May, visitors to any of the province's public libraries can present their library card to receive a single entry pass for the Fundy Trail Parkway, valid until May 31.

Passes for the Hopewell Rocks are available until June 30, and valid until the season ends in October.