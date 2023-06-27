Books and Backroads: Small town N.B. book clubs build summer reading list

Members of the Books and Backroads book club in Chipman read The Nine Lives of Charlotte Taylor by Sally Armstrong. (Cindy Grant/CBC)

CBC New Brunswick and the New Brunswick Public Libraries are partnering this summer for a series called Books and Backroads.

Readers in six small communities in rural parts of the province are part of book clubs that are reading books from all genres — and all with a connection to New Brunswick.

Their discussions will air Fridays in July and August on Information Morning in the Summer.

Here are the selected books:

Chipman book club reads: The Nine Lives of Charlotte Taylor by Sally Armstrong

Sackville book club reads: Getting out of Town By Book and Bike by Kent Thompson

Doaktown book club reads: Birdspell by Valerie Sherrard

Neqotkuk book club reads: Running Down a Dream: A Memoir by Candy Palmater

Sussex book club reads: Une journée poney!, A Pony Day! Pemkiskahk'ciw ahahsis! by Hélène desVarennes, illustrated by Paul Lang, translated by Imelda Perley

Sussex book club reads: F is for Fiddlehead: A New Brunswick Alphabet by Marilyn Lohnes

Florenceville-Bristol book club reads: The Town that Drowned by Riel Nason

On a tour of libraries, CBC hosts and producers are connecting with readers and librarians and bringing their voices to the air.

Members of the book club in Chipman, for instance, are reading Sally Armstrong's The Nine Lives of Charlotte Taylor. It blends fact and fiction to craft the story of an incredibly resourceful woman who left England for northern New Brunswick.

Debra Lloyd said going back to the late 1700s, and reading about one of the first female settlers on the Miramichi, reminded her of the importance of storytelling in her own small town.

"One thing I find interesting is when you talk to people — they're telling you stories about Chipman," she said. "If you drop into our coffee shop, there's a group of men sitting there sharing stories of their ancestors all the time."

Lloyd said Armstrong's novel is an example of how important it is to gather the history of communities, and share it.

All ages reading N.B. books

In Doaktown, Grade 5 students at the Doaktown Community School Library are reading Birdspell by New Brunswick author Valerie Sherrard.

Grade five students from Doaktown Elementary School read Birdspell by New Brunswick author Valerie Sherrard. (Cindy Grant/CBC)

The young adult novel is told from the vantage point of a Grade 6 student named Corbin. It deals with poverty, mental illness and the struggle of a single mother trying to do the best she can for her son.

Patty Beek, the library assistant at Doaktown Community School Library, said she was initially concerned the story would be too complex for her students, but they were enthralled.

Beek said it evoked empathy, and is a testament to how reading can help us develop and grow.

"Because my brother suffered from mental illness, I was able to compare his story to the students so they could relate to the book. And I feel that they are much more aware now of the impact that mental illness has on everyday people."

Beek witnessed her students become more compassionate toward one another as they read the story.

Read along, recommend your favourite N.B. book

Small town clubs are reading many different genres this summer as CBC New Brunswick curates a list of books with a connection to the province. (CBC)

Many provincial libraries have bookmarks with all the books listed so everyone can read along with all of the book clubs this summer.

If you have a book to recommend, e-mail infoamnewbrunswick@cbc.ca or you can call 1-800-561-4222.

Books and Backroads is part of CBC's Library Partnerships Program.